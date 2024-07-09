Velga by Rodrigo Berlim Wins Bronze in A' Furniture Design Awards
Innovative Folding Chair Design Recognized for Excellence in Comfort, Elegance, and PracticalityCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture design, has announced Rodrigo Berlim as a winner in the Furniture Design category for his exceptional work titled "Velga". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Berlim's innovative folding chair design within the furniture industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.
Velga's award-winning design is particularly relevant to current trends and needs within the furniture industry, as it addresses the growing demand for practical, space-saving solutions without compromising on comfort and aesthetics. By aligning with these industry standards and practices, Velga offers a unique blend of functionality and elegance that benefits users, manufacturers, and designers alike.
What sets Velga apart from its competitors is its ultra-simple design, which eliminates the need for fasteners and buttons. The custom-developed rotation axis for the hind legs and the locking system using the seat exemplify the chair's commitment to simplicity and ingenuity. Crafted from cedar wood and biodegradable PLA plastic components, Velga showcases a harmonious fusion of manual joinery techniques, computerized cutting, and digital manufacturing.
The recognition bestowed upon Velga by the A' Furniture Design Award serves as a catalyst for Rodrigo Berlim and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of design innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further exploration and refinement of space-optimizing furniture solutions that prioritize both form and function.
Interested parties may learn more at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=153763
About Bronze A' Design Award
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding furniture designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are acknowledged for their professional execution, innovative use of materials and technology, and ability to enhance people's lives and well-being. The Bronze A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that excel in criteria such as innovative use of material, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, environmental sustainability, originality, production efficiency, space optimization, adaptive design, cultural relevance, inclusive design, technological integration, material exploration, user experience enhancement, craftsmanship excellence, design versatility, safety considerations, cost-effectiveness, and market potential.
About A' Design Award
The A' Furniture Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional furniture designs from a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By showcasing their creativity and gaining global exposure, entrants contribute to the advancement of the furniture industry and inspire future trends. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the A' Design Award promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://furnituredesigncompetition.com
