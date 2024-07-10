Matrix Bricks Expands Services to Include Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation Solutions
Award-winning digital marketing agency now offers comprehensive digital transformation services to drive business innovation and growth.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The well-known and multi-award-winning digital marketing firm Matrix Bricks is excited to introduce its new range of digital transformation services. This expansion underscores the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological breakthroughs and providing creative solutions to promote business expansion and productivity.
The newly announced services include a range of innovative resources and techniques intended to support companies in thriving in the digital era. The services are divided into six main categories:
1. Product Engineering
Focused on delivering robust software solutions, the product engineering services include software development, integrations, and app modernization.
2. Generative AI
Leveraging artificial intelligence, these services include AI, machine learning, robotic process automation, business process automation, and chatbot development.
3. Cloud Solutions
Offering comprehensive cloud services, the new offerings include cloud consulting and assessment, cloud managed services, and cloud migration.
4. DevOps
Enhancing collaboration and efficiency, the DevOps services cover SecOps, FinOps, and MLOps to streamline operations and improve security.
5. Data Engineering
Harnessing the power of data, the services include data strategy and solutions, data engineering and operations, and data analytics.
6. Cyber Security
Protecting digital assets, the cyber security services include cloud security, infrastructure security, vulnerability/penetration testing, and compliance assessment.
7. IoT
Helping businesses leverage connected devices, the IoT services include IoT consulting and IoT cloud management.
“We are thrilled to expand our service offerings to include digital transformation solutions,” said Mehul Brahmbhatt, CEO of Matrix Bricks. “Our goal is to empower businesses to harness the latest technologies, streamline their operations, and drive innovation. With our expertise and comprehensive service portfolio, we are well-equipped to support our clients on their digital transformation journey.”
The new services are designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries, ensuring they remain competitive and future-ready in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
For more information about the new digital transformation services, please visit www.matrixbricks.com
About Matrix Bricks
Matrix Bricks is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Mumbai, India. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional results, the company offers a wide range of digital marketing and transformation services to help businesses grow and succeed in the digital age.
Kush Patel
Matrix Bricks Infotech Pvt Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube