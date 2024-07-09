Upcoming PlanSource Webinar to Explore the Transformative Power of Data

ORLANDO, Fla., July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PlanSource, a leading cloud-based benefits engagement platform, will host the webinar, "Engaging and Empowering Employees with Data and Insights" on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET.

DETAILS:

As organizations look for new ways to support their HR teams and empower their workforces, many are turning to the transformative power of data and insights. In this PlanSource webinar, Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer at Sapient Insights Group and Tamra Miller, Benefits Manager at Ingevity, will share actionable strategies to help organizations boost employee engagement.

Through their discussion, Harris and Miller will consider a range of topics, including the evolution of HR technology and how trends shaping this landscape impact organizational growth and the employee experience, as well as technology engagement, healthcare expectations and labor challenges. Attendees will learn how to understand and address employee needs in today’s dynamic environment and find out how data can help navigate complexities to promote an enhanced workplace culture.



