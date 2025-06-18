Dogfish Head Dubbed Official Beer of JAWS 50th Anniversary Celebrations

MILTON, Del., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “We’re gonna need a bigger boat” … er, beer! Dogfish Head joins forces with the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic shark film, JAWS. As the “Official Beer of JAWS 50th Anniversary Celebrations,” Dogfish Head and its products will be prominently featured at the Martha Vineyard Chamber of Commerce’s series of celebratory events happening this weekend – Friday, June 20, and Saturday, June 21 – on Martha’s Vineyard, where the original film was shot.

Drinkers will find the following Dogfish Head products at the JAWS 50th anniversary celebrations, all of which will be available for sampling. For folks not able to make it out to Martha’s Vineyard, Dogfish Head’s products can be located using the brewery’s Fish Finder.

60 Minute IPA (6.0% ABV): Fantastically hoppy and beautifully balanced, 60 Minute IPA is a continually hopped IPA brewed with a boatload of intense Northwest hops for a bold, timeless flavor that’s pungently hoppy without being crushingly bitter.

Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale (5.3% ABV): Brewed in collaboration with Grateful Dead, this juicy pale ale is brewed with Kernza®, granola and heaps of good karma for a refreshing, light-bodied beer with alluring aromas and flavors of tropical fruits.

30 Minute Light IPA (4.9% ABV): Hoppy, crisp and crushable, 30 Minute Light IPA is continually hopped for 30 minutes for a less bitter, more aromatic and easier drinking light IPA with just 90 calories and 3.6g carbs per 12oz serving.

Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade (7.0% ABV): Inspired by visits to a coastal Maine honeyberry farm, this craft cocktail combines Dogfish Head vodka with juice from real lemons and strawberries, and the subtly sweet, juicy flavor of honeyberries for a refreshing, vibrant concoction.

Blood Orange Mango Vodka Crush (7.0% ABV): An off-centered take on the Mid-Atlantic region's classic "orange crush" cocktail, Blood Orange Mango Vodka Crush blends Dogfish Head vodka with real fruit juice from blood oranges and mangos for a citrusy, crush-able libation.

“A nautical brand rooted in coastal grit, Dogfish Head has always had an inherent connection to the ocean,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder. “That’s why, when the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce reached out about partnering to celebrate the most legendary shark movie of all-time, we jumped at the chance. Not to mention, our logo is a shark … it doesn’t get any more kismet than that!”

But it does – the same summer JAWS celebrates its 50th anniversary, Dogfish Head celebrates its 30th anniversary. Rooted in coastal Delaware, Dogfish Head opened its doors as the first brewpub in the First State – and one of the smallest commercial breweries in America – in June of 1995. Now, 30 years later, Dogfish Head is one of the largest, most well-known craft breweries in the country, with a production brewery, production distillery and tasting room in Milton; a beer-themed, canal-front hotel in Lewes; and two delectable restaurants in Rehoboth. And while many things have changed over the past three decades, the brewery’s raison d’etre has not; Dogfish Head remains committed to providing “off-centered goodness for off-centered people,” in the forms of beers, spirits, culinary adventures and more.

To learn more about Dogfish Head, its products and its 30th anniversary, check out www.dogfish.com. For information on the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce and its JAWS 50th anniversary celebrations, click here.

ABOUT DOGFISH HEAD:

