OSS & BSS Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 142.9 Billion by 2032, Grow at a CAGR Of 9.8%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "𝐎𝐒𝐒 & 𝐁𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬), 𝐎𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 (𝐎𝐧-𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐮𝐝-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝), 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 (𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦-𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬), 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 (𝐈𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐁𝐅𝐒𝐈, 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global OSS & BSS market size reached US$ 59.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 142.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐒𝐒 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The rapid technological advancements and the widespread adoption of digital transformation strategies by telecommunications companies are bolstering the market growth. These advancements include the deployment of 5G networks, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI), which necessitate more sophisticated operations support systems (OSS) and business support systems (BSS) solutions to manage complex network operations and deliver enhanced client experiences. The rising demand for high-speed internet and data services is encouraging telecom operators to upgrade their infrastructure, streamline operations, and ensure seamless service delivery. This requires integrating advanced OSS and BSS platforms capable of handling large volumes of data, automating processes, and providing real-time analytics.

● 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

In an increasingly competitive telecom environment, service providers are focusing on enhancing client satisfaction and loyalty by delivering personalized and seamless experiences. OSS and BSS systems play a critical role in achieving this by providing a unified view of user interactions, preferences, and service usage patterns. They enable telecom operators to offer targeted promotions, proactive individual support, and efficient service delivery. Furthermore, advanced analytics and AI-powered tools within these systems help predict individual behavior, identify potential issues before they escalate, and optimize service offerings. The growing need for superior, differentiated individual experience is encouraging companies to invest in robust OSS and BSS solutions that can support comprehensive client experience management.

● 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Telecommunications companies operate in a highly regulated environment, where adherence to data privacy laws, network security protocols, and service quality standards is mandatory. OSS and BSS solutions help service providers manage compliance by ensuring that their operations align with regulatory requirements. These systems offer functionalities, such as audit trails, reporting, and monitoring tools that facilitate regulatory adherence. Additionally, the rising incidence of cyber threats and data breaches necessitates robust security mechanisms within OSS and BSS platforms to protect sensitive user information and network infrastructure. Enhanced security features, including encryption, access controls, and anomaly detection, are integral to these systems, providing telecom operators with the tools needed to safeguard their networks and comply with stringent regulatory frameworks.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐒𝐒 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● Amdocs

● Cisco Systems Inc.

● Comarch SA

● Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

● Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

● Infosys Limited

● Netcracker Technology Corporation (NEC Corporation)

● Nokia Corporation

● Oracle Corporation

● Suntech S.A.

● Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

● Solution

● Services

Solution exhibits a clear dominance in the market, driven by the critical need for comprehensive and integrated software tools to manage complex telecom networks and business operations efficiently.

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Network Planning and Design

● Service Delivery

● Service Fulfillment

● Service Assurance

● Billing and Revenue Management

● Network Performance Management

● Customer and Product Management

● Others

Network planning and design represent the largest segment accredited to their essential role in optimizing network performance, capacity planning, and ensuring seamless service delivery.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞:

● On-premises

● Cloud-based

On-premises holds the biggest market share, as many organizations prefer the control, security, and customization capabilities that these solutions provide.

𝐁𝐲 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:

● Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

● Large Enterprises

Large enterprises account for the majority of the market share owing to their notable infrastructure needs, higher budgets, and rising demand for advanced OSS and BSS capabilities.

𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥:

● IT and Telecom

● BFSI

● Media and Entertainment

● Retail and E-Commerce

● Others

IT and telecom represent the largest segment attributed to the growing reliance on OSS and BSS solutions for managing vast networks, client relationships, and service delivery.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market due to its advanced technological infrastructure, high adoption of innovative solutions, and presence of major OSS and BSS vendors.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies is transforming traditional OSS and BSS systems into intelligent platforms capable of predictive analytics, automated decision-making, and enhanced individual personalization. AI-driven OSS and BSS solutions can proactively identify network issues, optimize resource allocation, and enhance operational efficiencies by predicting maintenance needs and automating routine tasks. Additionally, the use of ML algorithms allows telecom operators to analyze vast amounts of data to uncover user insights, enabling more targeted marketing campaigns and personalized service offerings.

Moreover, the growing emphasis on open-source OSS and BSS solutions is providing opportunities for innovation and cost savings, allowing smaller operators to access advanced capabilities without notable investments.

