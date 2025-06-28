Age‑Related Macular Degeneration Market Size, Epidemiology, Drugs, Pipeline Therapies, and Regional Outlook 2025-2035

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Size, Epidemiology, In-Market Drugs Sales, Pipeline Therapies, and Regional Outlook 2025-2035

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The age-related macular degeneration market reached a value of USD 10.3 billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the top 7 major markets to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.61% during 2025-2035.The age-related macular degeneration (AMD) market is expected to change significantly due to new therapies and updated diagnostic tools. The condition affects one’s vision as they age, severely obstructing reading and driving capabilities while making face recognition difficult. Furthermore, AMD hinders central vision which makes it hard to perform those activities fluently without eye-sight aids. Through advanced detection and treatment systems, healthcare systems are evolving alongside technological innovations.One of the most anticipated changes in the AMD market will be the introduction of next-generation therapies. A standard treatment regimen for wet AMD involves anti-VEGF injections, but there are recently developed biologics and gene therapy focused on improving outcomes by reducing the frequency of injection needed. Particularly exciting are early stage gene therapy trials that target retinal pigment cells as they have the potential to provide one-off control which can enable long term stability post-treatment. Increased awareness through routine screenings and a longer life span drives diagnosis at early stages of diseases better than ever before which makes an even stronger case when discussing why AND should be managed preemptively - this is especially prevalent in 2025. Eye-care practitioners tend to recommend checkups around age fifty because people begin experiencing vision loss with age. Along with better dry AMD detection comes enhanced funding for nutritional supplements or oral medications aiming to slow down progression in more advanced stagesAdvances in technology are changing how we do business within the field. The acquisition and use of optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging instruments is growing to include even primary eye care practices. These instruments give detailed cross-sections of the retina, allowing clinicians to detect fluid accumulations or tissue changes well in advance of patients noticing symptoms. AI-powered OCT analysis is improving assessment accuracy for adding computation to core functions on determining the status and progression of diseases, which enables timely intervention. Remote monitoring for AMD is aided by home-based vision testing devices and associated smartphone applications that are increasingly popular. Through this technology, patients can monitor their visual function changes, notify clinicians before major disease changes occur, and provide advanced alerts about active disease processes. This proactive technology improves the model of care by averting consequential therapy adjustments after irreversible vision loss has occurred. Novartis AG2. Genentech USA, Inc.3. Genentech USA, Inc.4. Bayer AG5. Neuraclegenetics6. OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.7. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.8. Sanofi7 Major Countries Covered:United StatesGermanyFranceUnited KingdomItalySpainJapanAnalysis Covered Across Each Country:Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenarioHistorical, current, and future performance of the age-related macular degeneration marketHistorical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the marketSales of various drugs across the age-related macular degeneration marketReimbursement scenario in the marketIn-market and pipeline drugsBuy the Full Report with TOC: Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drug Pipeline Trends If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.About Us:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. 