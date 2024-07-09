Carpet Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 86.2 Billion by 2032, Growing at CAGR of 3.5% during 2024-2032

The global carpet market size reached US$ 62.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 86.2 Billion by 2032

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Carpet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

The global carpet market size reached US$ 62.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 86.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2024-2032. Significant technological advancements, rising environmental concerns, burgeoning real estate and construction projects, and the surge of online retail are factors shaping the market's trajectory.

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:

The global carpet market is driven by a diverse range of factors that collectively contribute to its growth and expansion, such as the increasing demand for residential and commercial construction projects significantly boosts the market, as carpets are widely used for flooring solutions due to their aesthetic appeal and comfort. Moreover, the rise in consumer spending on home decor and renovation projects further fuels the demand for carpets, reflecting a growing interest in enhancing living spaces. Additionally, technological advancements in carpet manufacturing, such as the development of eco-friendly and sustainable materials, cater to the rising consumer preference for environmentally friendly products, which is fueling the market growth.

𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:

𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀: The surge in residential and commercial construction activities globally acts as a primary driver for the carpet market. As urbanization and economic growth spur the development of housing projects, office spaces, and commercial establishments, the demand for carpets escalates. Carpets play a crucial role in interior design, offering not just aesthetic appeal but also comfort and noise insulation. This rising construction activity directly correlates with an increased need for flooring solutions, where carpets are favored for their versatility, warmth, and ability to complement various architectural styles.

𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗗é𝗰𝗼𝗿: Consumer expenditure on home decor has seen a significant uptick, with carpets being a central element of interior decoration projects. This trend is driven by a growing desire among homeowners to create personalized and comfortable living spaces. Carpets, with their wide variety of designs, materials, and textures, offer an immediate transformation of spaces, adding color, warmth, and personality. The emphasis on creating a unique home environment that reflects individual taste and lifestyle preferences leads to higher demand for quality carpets, making consumer spending a vital driver for the carpet market.

𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴: The carpet industry has witnessed considerable technological advancements, making the production process more efficient and environmentally friendly. Innovations in manufacturing technology have led to the development of carpets that are durable, stain-resistant, and require less maintenance. Moreover, the push towards sustainability has resulted in the creation of carpets made from recycled and eco-friendly materials, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

𝙆𝙚𝙮 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙨:

• Armstrong Flooring Inc.

• Balta Industries nv.

• Beaulieu International Group

• Brumark

• Dorsett Industries

• Interface Inc.

• Mannington Mills Inc.

• Milliken & Company

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

• Tarkett

• Victoria PLC.

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:

• Nylon

• Olefin

• Polyester

• Others

Nylon represented the largest segment by material due to its durability, resilience, and ease of maintenance, making it highly desirable for both residential and commercial applications.

𝘽𝙮 𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙚 𝙋𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩:

• Economy

• Luxury

Economy represented the largest segment by price point as consumers often seek affordable flooring solutions that offer value for money, especially in cost-sensitive markets.

𝘽𝙮 𝙎𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙡:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

Specialty stores represented the largest segment by sales channel because they offer personalized service, expert advice, and a wide range of products, appealing to customers looking for quality and customization in their carpet purchases.

𝘽𝙮 𝙀𝙣𝙙 𝙐𝙨𝙚𝙧:

• Residential

• Commercial

Residential represented the largest segment by end user as carpets are extensively used in homes for their aesthetic appeal, comfort, and warmth, making them an integral part of home decor.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

North America was the largest market by region, driven by high consumer spending on home renovations and improvements, along with a robust construction sector fueling the demand for carpets.

