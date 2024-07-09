HUDstats Welcomes Ex-Twitch, Meta and Google Executive Damian Burns as Board Advisor

Gaming tech company, HUDstats, announces the appointment of Damian Burns, ex-Twitch EMEA Senior Vice President, as Board Advisor.

We’re excited to have Damian join us as Board Advisor. With his impressive experience across technology, media, entertainment, and gaming, he’s perfectly positioned to help us accomplish our vision” — Andrei Balanescu

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUDstats, a leading gaming tech company delivering AI-driven storytelling products for clients such as LALIGA, KNVB or SIS (Sports Information Services), announces the appointment of Damian Burns as Board Advisor.

A passionate gamer himself, Damian has often ventured into new territories, with a knack for unlocking new opportunities for innovation and creative solutions. He was the first EMEA Senior Vice President appointed by Amazon’ streaming platform, Twitch, and was tasked with growing the company’s network of content creators, media partners, agencies, advertisers, publishers and developers.

“We’re excited to have Damian join us as Board Advisor. What started as a casual exchange of messages quickly turned into deep, engaging discussions about tech, GenAI and storytelling in the gaming industry. It became clear that Damian shares our passion and creative energy in the gaming tech industry, and I’m thrilled to announce he’s now part of the extended team at HUDstats. With his impressive experience across technology, media, entertainment, and gaming, he’s perfectly positioned to help us accomplish our ambitious and transformative vision for the gaming and entertainment industry”, stated Andrei Bălănescu, CEO of HUDstats.

Previously, Burns also worked for Meta (Facebook) and Google. He was Meta’s managing director of Gaming, leading the social media giant’s gaming business for several years. Before that, Damian had a decade-long stint at Google overseeing their global agency business and was also the director of global strategic partnerships.

“HUDstats is really carving out a niche in the gaming world right now. They’re not just developing some really impressive AI-driven tech, but they’re also using it to dream up some really innovative gaming experiences. Their successful partnerships with LALIGA, Dreamhack, KNVB and SIS, and their exciting collaboration with AWS and the use of GenAI products are really outstanding. They have just the right blend of technology and creativity, and I’m really happy to be part of their team and contribute to the future of gaming technology and storytelling”, added Damian, currently Chief Revenue Officer for Kindred and their Audience Logic commerce data business.

Damian Burns joins Giels Brouwer, CEO of Akela Hub and founder of SciSports, as Board Advisor, and will work closely with HUDstats’ CEO Andrei Bălănescu in advancing AI-driven storytelling and data analytics in the gaming and entertainment industries.



About HUDstats

HUDstats is a pioneering gaming tech company dedicated to revolutionising the entertainment and gaming industry through data-driven storytelling products. Leveraging AI, HUDstats delivers real-time data, enhanced statistics, and immersive data visualisations to clients worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, HUDstats is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of gaming and entertainment industries.

Moreover, HUDstats has recently announced a strategic partnership with AWS to advance their suite of generative AI storytelling products with the use of Amazon Bedrock and help drive innovation in the fast-moving market of gaming and entertainment.