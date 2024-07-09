North West Legislature Speaker Desbo Mohono opens 7th North West Provincial Legislature, 11 Jul

The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Desbo Mohono will officially open the 7th North West Provincial Legislature wherein Premier Lazarus Mokgosi will deliver the Official Opening Address on Thursday, 25 July 2024 at Mmabatho Stadium (Parking Lot) at 09h00.

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to provide their personal details for screening purposes by Thursday, 11 July 2024 at 13h00.

Details required are as follows:

Name of Reporter/Photojournalist/Editor

Media House

ID Number

Contact Details

The required details must be emailed to namhla@nwpl.org.za and kabol@nwpl.org.za by the date indicated above.

Enquiries:

Namhla Luhabe

Deputy Manager - Communications

North West Provincial Legislature

Tel: 018 392 7000

Cell: 079 527 0628

Fax: 086 695 3784

Email: namhla@nwpl.org.za

Website: www.nwpl.gov.za

