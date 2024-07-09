North West Legislature Speaker Desbo Mohono opens 7th North West Provincial Legislature, 11 Jul
The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Desbo Mohono will officially open the 7th North West Provincial Legislature wherein Premier Lazarus Mokgosi will deliver the Official Opening Address on Thursday, 25 July 2024 at Mmabatho Stadium (Parking Lot) at 09h00.
Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to provide their personal details for screening purposes by Thursday, 11 July 2024 at 13h00.
Details required are as follows:
- Name of Reporter/Photojournalist/Editor
- Media House
- ID Number
- Contact Details
The required details must be emailed to namhla@nwpl.org.za and kabol@nwpl.org.za by the date indicated above.
Enquiries:
Namhla Luhabe
Deputy Manager - Communications
North West Provincial Legislature
Tel: 018 392 7000
Cell: 079 527 0628
Fax: 086 695 3784
Email: namhla@nwpl.org.za
Website: www.nwpl.gov.za