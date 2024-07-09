Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,746 in the last 365 days.

North West Legislature Speaker Desbo Mohono opens 7th North West Provincial Legislature, 11 Jul

The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Desbo Mohono will officially open the 7th North West Provincial Legislature wherein Premier Lazarus Mokgosi will deliver the Official Opening Address on Thursday, 25 July 2024 at Mmabatho Stadium (Parking Lot) at 09h00.

Members of the media wishing to cover the event are requested to provide their personal details for screening purposes by Thursday, 11 July 2024 at 13h00.

Details required are as follows:

  • Name of Reporter/Photojournalist/Editor 
  • Media House
  • ID Number 
  • Contact Details 

The required details must be emailed to namhla@nwpl.org.za and kabol@nwpl.org.za by the date indicated above.  

Enquiries:
Namhla Luhabe
Deputy Manager - Communications
North West Provincial Legislature
Tel: 018 392 7000
Cell: 079 527 0628
Fax:  086 695 3784
Email: namhla@nwpl.org.za
Website: www.nwpl.gov.za
 

You just read:

North West Legislature Speaker Desbo Mohono opens 7th North West Provincial Legislature, 11 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more