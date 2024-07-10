BALI’S FIRST NEO-LUXURY DEVELOPMENT 'OXO THE RESIDENCES' ACHIEVES RECORD-BREAKING SELL-OUT IN JUST ONE DAY
Newly announced USD multi-million villa project witnessed full subscription within a mere 24 hours of its release.
The success of OXO The Residences is a clear indicator of Bali’s potential as a thriving hub for those seeking an idyllic blend of culture, comfort and investment opportunity.”BALI, INDONESIA, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an unprecedented display of market demand, boutique property development and management group OXO Living has announced that its highly anticipated project, OXO The Residences, has sold out within a single day. The development’s rapid sales pace reflects the strong market trends towards sustainable luxury living spaces that resonate with both local charm and international finesse.
— Johannes Weissenbaeck, Founder and CEO of OXO Living
All 40 villas, priced from IDR 7.5 billion (USD 500,000) upwards, saw robust demand from European, Asian and Australian buyers who were attracted to the project’s blend of international standards, modern design and Balinese allure. The largest residence was secured by an investor from Hong Kong, showcasing the international prestige of OXO The Residences.
Set to open in late 2026, the neo-luxury residential development offers an unparalleled coastal experience, complete with state-of-the-art communal amenities, green infrastructure and easy access to the resort town of Canggu, heritage sights of Tanah Lot and the creative hub at Nuanu City.
“The success of OXO The Residences is a clear indicator of Bali’s potential as a thriving hub for those seeking an idyllic blend of culture, comfort and investment opportunity. OXO The Residences epitomises this winning combination, with investors securing properties both for personal use and as a high-yield rental asset,” said Johannes Weissenbaeck, Founder and CEO of OXO Living.
For more information on future developments and opportunities with OXO Living, please visit https://oxoliving.com. Images available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1tCFSxgVZp0jh56LD_LN0QdYKxg4FXurr?usp=sharing
About OXO Living
OXO Living is a boutique property development and management company specialising in sustainable luxury projects. The Group was founded in Bali in 2015 with a vision to create a lifestyle that inspires and benefits both guests and investors, and has since established a reputation for uncompromising standards, smart design and premium services. To date, OXO Living has developed and owns around 30 properties in Bali worth IDR 700 billion (USD 43 million), consisting of private residences, villas, townhouses, co-working studios, resorts and a 20-metre yacht in the Komodo National Park.
About Alexis Dornier
In the span of a decade, Alexis Dornier has transformed a passion for design into a renowned full-service architectural firm. With roots in Germany and an upbringing amidst the aviation industry, Alexis’s unique perspective took flight. A scholarly pursuit of architectural arts at the prestigious Berlin University of Arts was only the beginning. Alexis’s journey led to the vibrant streets of New York, where from 2004 to 2007 he honed his craft with industry giants like Asymptote Architecture, OMA-NY and Rex. Today his work is a dialogue with history, yet it speaks to the future—a testament to thoughtful, context-aware, and culturally enriched architecture.
About Nuanu City
Nuanu City is a creative hub located in Tabanan, Bali, Indonesia. Covering an area of 44 hectares, the pioneering project was designed as an integrated ecosystem providing dedicated spaces for education, arts and culture, health, entertainment, and harmonious life inspired by nature. The development, which actualises the concept of a city of the future while embracing Balinese philosophy, is also home to an eco-luxury Luna Beach Club.
