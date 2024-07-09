Creative Origin Alliance Launched to Set Ethical AI Guidelines that Protect Creators from Big Tech
Alliance is open, democratic, decentralized, and urgently seeking new members if it is to succeed.TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Creative Origin Alliance, a new alliance for ethical AI usage, has been launched today. The alliance distinguishes itself from existing organizations by focusing on being democratic, decentralized, and using open-source technologies. It aims to give both organizations of all sizes and the digital creative community, who feel preyed upon by big tech, a voice in laying the ethical foundations of AI.
The goals of the alliance are to foster transparent and ethical methods for the development and use of AI technology and to address key challenges of the AI era, such as misinformation and public trust in media.
The Creative Origin Alliance was formed by an initial group of nine companies in the blockchain and AI sectors. These include Numbers Protocol, a leader in secure digital content certification, and Click, known for its innovative social media app.
In early June, Adobe users, including those using Photoshop and Substance Painter, were notified about an update to the Terms of Service. This update suggested that their works, even unfinished ones, might be used to train its AI tool, Firefly, and users would need to agree if they were to continue using their apps.
This sparked significant anger and confusion within the digital creator community. Adobe subsequently reassured creators that their work would not be used, though many remain skeptical.
This case highlighted a clear need for ethical AI guidelines to protect the rights of the creative community. Although there is already the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), this coalition was co-founded by Adobe (and other big tech firms), and the conflicts of interest are clear.
This event sparked the foundation of the Creative Original Alliance, an AI ethics organization, that is built on democratic and open principles and gives a voice to both smaller companies and the creative community, who have felt ignored.
All members joining the alliance must commit to adhering to the principles outlined in the AI Act, such as transparency, accountability, and fairness.
The Alliance advocates for decentralization and open-source technologies, aiming to enhance the provisions set out in the original AI Act. They are jointly committed to developing protocols and implementing mechanisms that ensure data privacy, thus granting users full control over their personal and creative content.
The Creative Origin Alliance is actively seeking additional partners. For more information or to join the Creative Origin Alliance, please visit Creative Origin's GitHub page. The alliance initially consists of twelve members. These include Numbers Protocol, Click, Instill AI, PyroImage, DeFiance Media, Itheum Protocol, Allfeat, Matters Lab, and LikeCoin.
Numbers Protocol Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Sofia Yan, commented, "We work closely with the artistic community and it's clear that recent events have made them feel very vulnerable against big tech. Every founding member of the Creative Origin Alliance echoes their concerns, but for us to get momentum and drive change, we need more members to join, otherwise, David has no hope against Goliath.”
