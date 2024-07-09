SIG Delegation Leaves for High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York

The Solomon Islands Government delegation left Honiara for New York this afternoon to attend the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) and present the Solomon Islands Voluntary National Review (VNR) report 2024.

The delegation, led by the Minister for National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC) Hon. Rexon Ramofafia, will be joined by the Head of Mission and staff of the Permanent Mission of Solomon Islands to the United Nations in New York.

The HLPF is convened under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) at the United Nation headquarters from 8 to 12 July and 15 to 17 July, 2024.

The theme of the 2024 ECOSOC and HLPF is “Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions.”

Head of delegation Hon. Ramofafia emphasized that, “The VNR report is not only important in terms of the status of our implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but also as an opportunity for self-reflection in our overall effort to implement our National Development Strategy (2016-2035).”

The 2024 HLPF will be the first meeting of the forum after the 2023 SDG Summit. Ministers and other high-level participants will have the opportunity to focus on follow- up to the Political Declaration and other outcomes of the SDG Summit, for accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs.

The forum and the high-level segment of the Council will also contribute to preparations for the Summit of the Future later this year.

The 2024 HLPF will also conduct in-depth reviews of SDGs 1 on no poverty, 2 on zero hunger, 13 on climate action, 16 on peace, justice and strong institutions, and 17 on partnerships for the Goals, as well as their interlinkages and with other Goals.

Thirty-eight countries including Solomon Islands will present VNRs of their implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The high-level segment of ECOSOC will continue on 18 July. It will focus on the support of the multilateral system to commitments made by the governments and stakeholders at SDG Summit, as well as on current key global trends and their impacts to the realization of the SDGs by 2030.

The HLPF and the high-level segment of ECOSOC will result in a negotiated ministerial declaration.

MNPDC Minister will also have bilateral meetings with several development partners and meet with the Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC) regarding the Solomon Islands MCC Threshold Programme which is currently under implementation.

The delegation consists of the MNPDC Minister, his Permanent Secretary Dr Melchior Mataki, Director of MNPDC Program Quality Division Mrs Alice Kale and Communications Officer, Mr. Jared Koli.

ENDS//