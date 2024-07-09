Packaging Robots Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Packaging Robots Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Packaging Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global packaging robots market, valued at $5.57 billion in 2023, is poised to grow to $6.26 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. This growth is fueled by factors such as labor shortages in manufacturing, increasing demand for customized products, advancements in robotics and automation, rising labor costs, and stringent quality and safety standards.

Rising Adoption of Robotics and Automation Drives Market Growth

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, coupled with the expansion of smart manufacturing practices, is expected to propel the packaging robots market to $9.97 billion by 2028, maintaining a CAGR of 12.4%. The market will also benefit from the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions, hygienic design principles, and flexible packaging technologies.

Key Players and Strategic Developments

Major companies driving innovation in the packaging robots market include DENSO Robotics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Ltd., and FANUC Corporation. These players are focusing on enhancing robotic capabilities for improved material handling, packaging efficiency, and supply chain management.

In a notable industry development, OSARO Inc. partnered with SVT Robotics Partner in November 2022 to accelerate the deployment of advanced packaging robotics systems in e-commerce and logistics sectors.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Future

Emerging trends in the packaging robots market include the rise of collaborative robotics (cobots), robotics as a service (RaaS) models, vision-guided robotics for quality control, and the integration of robotic picking and packing solutions. Blockchain technology is also gaining traction for enhancing traceability in packaging processes.

Market Segmentation

The packaging robots market is segmented based on gripping type, application, and end-users:

• Gripping Type: Clamp Type, Claw Type, Vacuum, Other Gripping Types

• Application: Pick And Place, Packing, Case Packing, Tray Packing, Filling, Other Applications

• End Users: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products, Logistics, Other End Users

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Way

Asia-Pacific dominated the packaging robots market in 2023 and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region's rapid industrialization, technological advancements, and increasing investments in automation contribute to its leadership in the market.

Packaging Robots Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Packaging Robots Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on packaging robots market size, packaging robots market drivers and trends, packaging robots market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The packaging robots market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

