Sabeer Nelli Invites Businesses to Send eChecks to a Single Email

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli, CEO of Zil Money - a leading payments platform, invited businesses to transform business payments by enabling the seamless sending of multiple and group eChecks to a single email address.

Zil Money empowers users to send eChecks conveniently via email or text in printable PDF format. Businesses can effortlessly customize and print checks on blank stock or plain paper directly from their office or home printers. With a variety of customizable check templates and an intuitive drag-and-drop design tool, users can personalize checks with company logos, background images, and fonts, achieving a polished, professional look without requiring design expertise. This streamlined process saves valuable time and reduces costs by up to 80% compared to traditional pre-printed checks, eliminating lengthy delivery times.

Zil Money offers highly competitive rates and customizable pricing options tailored to meet specific business needs. The cloud-based platform provides businesses with advanced features such as scheduling recurring payments and efficiently managing bulk transactions. Its affordable check mailing service offers competitive pricing starting at just $1.25, ensuring secure delivery through trusted carriers like USPS or FedEx. Additionally, Zil Money provides the Positive Pay feature designed to combat check fraud. Businesses can seamlessly share cleared checklists with their banks and cross-reference outgoing checks, with the system flagging suspicious activities and alerting users to potential scams. Automating Positive Pay saves time and money while enhancing financial control and safeguarding businesses against fraudulent activities.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, Zil US, and ZilMoney.com, offers businesses the best payment service. These platforms connect with over 22,000 banks and integrate with payroll and accounting software to streamline financial tasks. They enable small and medium-sized businesses to fund payroll using credit cards, enhancing cash flow and providing rewards and tax benefits.

Zil Money offers user-friendly accounting tools and competitive pricing. It seamlessly integrates with popular accounting and payroll software, providing a wide range of payment options like ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, and more. This flexibility allows users to select their preferred payment methods for efficient transactions. With nearly one million users and over $75 billion in managed transactions, Zil Money is regularly updated to meet global financial standards. It also offers a mobile app available on Google Play and the iOS App Store.

