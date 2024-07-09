Pet Oral Care Products Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Pet Oral Care Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet oral care products market, dedicated to maintaining good oral hygiene and overall health for pets, has shown robust growth in recent years. Starting from $1.96 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $2.08 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth can be attributed to increased pet ownership, heightened awareness of pet dental health, veterinary recommendations, and the humanization of pets, alongside prevalent dental issues among pets.

Focus on Preventive Pet Care Drives Market Expansion

In the forecast period, the pet oral care products market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $2.69 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.6%. Factors contributing to this growth include a focus on preventive pet care, continuous innovation in product formulations, the rise of e-commerce and pet specialty retail, increasing veterinary recommendations, and the introduction of pet dental insurance programs.

Major Trends Shaping the Future

Innovations such as enzymatic toothpaste and gels, breath freshening products, and smart oral care devices are set to dominate the market landscape. Collaborations aimed at developing specialized pet oral care solutions are also on the rise, enhancing the market's potential.

High Prevalence of Dental Diseases in Pets Drives Market Demand

The prevalence of dental diseases among pets, leading to discomfort and potential health complications, underscores the importance of pet oral care products. These products cleanse the oral cavity, freshen breath, and maintain good oral hygiene, thus preventing dental diseases. For instance, a study by the Royal Veterinary College highlighted that approximately one in eight dogs suffer from dental illness annually, emphasizing the critical role of these products in pet healthcare.

Market Segments

The pet oral care products market is segmented based on:

• Product Type: Toothpaste, Toothbrushes, Dental Wipes, Dental Chews, Oral-Care Food Additives, Oral-Care Water Additives, Other Products

• Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Pets

• Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Specialized Pet Shops, Veterinary Channels, Other Distribution Channels

• Application: Residential, Commercial

• End-Use: Veterinary Hospitals, Private Clinics, Home Care, Colleges And Universities

Regional Insights

North America dominated the pet oral care products market in 2023, driven by high pet ownership and awareness. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period, supported by increasing disposable income and rising pet adoption rates.

