Pharmaceutical Fluid Handling Market Set to Expand, Projected to Reach $14.44 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pharmaceutical fluid handling market, integral to managing and manipulating fluids in drug production, has shown consistent growth. From $11.24 billion in 2023, it is expected to reach $11.78 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%. This growth is attributed to stringent regulatory standards, technological integration, emphasis on quality control, and innovations in drug delivery and laboratory automation.

Rising Demand for Precision Medicine and Biologics Drives Market Growth

In the forecast period, the pharmaceutical fluid handling market is poised for robust expansion, projected to grow to $14.44 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Key drivers include the shift towards precision medicine, increased biologics manufacturing, rising outsourcing in pharmaceuticals, growth in emerging markets, and flexible manufacturing platforms.

Key Players and Robotics Integration

Major companies such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., and Merck & Co. Inc. are leading the market with a focus on robotics and automation in fluid handling systems. For instance, Cellular Origins launched Constellation A, a fully automated robotic platform for cell therapy, enhancing efficiency and reproducibility in manufacturing processes.

Trends shaping the market include advancements in robotics for enhanced automation, development of closed systems, adoption of decentralized manufacturing models, integration of nanotechnology, and use of smart sensors and IoT devices.

Market Segments

Offering:

• Equipment And Solutions

• Services

Tubing:

• Thermoplastic Elastomers

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Silicone

Usage:

• Cough Syrup

• Intravenous Product

• Complex Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

• Other Usage

Application:

• Fluid Handling And Management

• Fluid Preparation

• Integration And Automation

• Buffer Management

• Other Applications

End User:

• Biotechnology Companies

• Pharmaceutical And Medical Companies

• Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads Growth

North America dominated the pharmaceutical fluid handling market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

Pharmaceutical Fluid Handling Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pharmaceutical Fluid Handling Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pharmaceutical fluid handling market size, pharmaceutical fluid handling market drivers and trends, pharmaceutical fluid handling market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pharmaceutical fluid handling market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

