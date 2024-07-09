Personalized Beauty Devices Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments

Personalized Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Personalized Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The personalized beauty devices market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for personalized beauty devices, advanced tools catering to individualized skincare needs, is experiencing steady growth driven by technological innovations and increasing skincare awareness. These devices utilize technologies like AI, sensors, and connectivity to offer customized solutions for skincare routines.

Market Size and Growth

The personalized beauty devices market is set to grow from $1.23 billion in 2023 to $1.28 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 3.9%. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising consumer awareness, convenience of home-use devices, expanding e-commerce platforms, focus on health and wellness, and demand for anti-aging solutions.

Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $1.46 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3%. Factors driving this growth include increased sustainability focus, expansion of target demographics, regulatory support, and enhancements in user experience.

Growing Skincare Awareness Drives Market Expansion

The surge in skincare awareness is a significant driver for the personalized beauty devices market. Influenced by social media, emphasis on self-care, celebrity endorsements, and online beauty resources, individuals are increasingly adopting personalized skincare routines. This trend is expected to propel market growth as consumers seek innovative solutions tailored to their specific skin needs.

For instance, projections indicate that skincare sales revenue could reach $177 billion globally by 2025, with the UK skincare market alone expected to reach $24.37 billion by 2024. Such insights underscore the growing importance of skincare and its impact on the market for personalized beauty devices.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global personalized beauty devices market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14159&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies driving innovation in the personalized beauty devices market include Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal S.A., and Procter & Gamble Co. These companies focus on developing AI-powered devices, integrating augmented reality (AR) for beauty consultations, and enhancing smart beauty technologies to meet evolving consumer demands.

For example, L'Oréal S.A. introduced HAPTA, a personalized beauty device featuring advanced sensors and motion-stabilizing technology for precise makeup application. Designed to accommodate users with mobility challenges, HAPTA exemplifies advancements aimed at inclusivity and accessibility in beauty technology.

Trends in the Market

Key trends shaping the market include the integration of AI-powered devices, AR for virtual beauty consultations, DNA and genetic analysis for personalized skincare recommendations, telehealth integration for remote skincare guidance, and a growing focus on mental wellness through skincare routines.

Segments

• Product: Skin Care, Make-up, Fragrances, Nails

• Service: At-Home, In-Store

• Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Modern Trade, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Mono Brand Stores, Other Sales Channels

• Application: Consultation, Digital Questionnaire, Apps, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

North America dominated the personalized beauty devices market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and high consumer adoption. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing disposable incomes, rising beauty consciousness, and expanding urban populations.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personalized-beauty-devices-global-market-report

Personalized Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Personalized Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on personalized beauty devices market size, personalized beauty devices market drivers and trends, personalized beauty devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The personalized beauty devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Personal Hygiene Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-hygiene-global-market-report

Personalized Medicine Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personalized-medicine-global-market-report

Beauty And Personal Care Surfactants Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beauty-and-personal-care-surfactants-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

