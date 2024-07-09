Osteoporosis Treatment Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

Osteoporosis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global osteoporosis treatment market has exhibited robust growth in recent years, driven by advancements in medical interventions aimed at managing and improving the condition of osteoporosis. Osteoporosis, characterized by a decline in bone mass and mineral density, poses significant healthcare challenges worldwide.

Market Size and Growth Drivers

The osteoporosis treatment market size is poised to grow from $13.16 billion in 2023 to $13.87 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This growth is attributed to factors such as an aging population demographic, increased adoption of hormone replacement therapies, calcium and vitamin D supplementation, and enhanced diagnostic tools. Moving forward, the market is expected to continue expanding, reaching $16.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6%. Factors fueling this growth include rising sedentary lifestyles, an increasing prevalence of secondary osteoporosis, the emergence of virtual bone fracture clinics, advancements in gene therapy, and a heightened focus on men's bone health.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global osteoporosis treatment market with a detailed sample report:

Osteoporosis Treatment Market Major Players and Market Trends

Key companies driving innovation in the osteoporosis treatment market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, and others. These players focus on developing derivative capsules such as vitamin D3 derivatives to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. launched 'Edirol Tablets 0.5 µg/0.75 µg' in partnership with Towa Pharmaceutical, aimed at enhancing bone and calcium metabolism in osteoporosis patients.

Osteoporosis Treatment Market Segments

The osteoporosis treatment market is segmented based on:

• Drug Type: Bisphosphonates, Calcitonin, Hormone Therapy, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs), Parathyroid Hormone-Related Protein (PTHrP) Analog, Rank Ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor

• Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Other Routes

• Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies and Stores, Online Pharmacies

Regional Insights

North America dominated the osteoporosis treatment market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, owing to rising healthcare expenditures and increasing awareness about bone health.

Osteoporosis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Osteoporosis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on osteoporosis treatment market size, osteoporosis treatment market drivers and trends, osteoporosis treatment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The osteoporosis treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

