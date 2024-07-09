Global Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $8.33 Billion by 2028

Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pigmentation disorders treatment market is projected to grow from $5.63 billion in 2023 to $6.14 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.9%. The market is anticipated to reach $8.33 billion by 2028, driven by advancements in dermatological treatments, increased consumer awareness, and rising disposable incomes.

Rising Disposable Incomes Drive Market Growth

The rising disposable incomes across the world are significantly contributing to the growth of the pigmentation disorders treatment market. The growing disposable income of individuals, especially in developing regions, allows for increased spending on cosmetic and dermatological treatments. For instance, according to the October 2023 data published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the disposable income of Americans increased from $18,247.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022 to $19,880.2 billion in the first quarter of 2023. Therefore, the rising disposable incomes across the world will drive the pigmentation disorders treatment market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the pigmentation disorders treatment market include AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb, L’Oréal S.A., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Galderma S.A., Incyte Corporation, Panacea Biotec Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Laboratories Pierre Fabre, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited., Dermavant Sciences Inc., Lumenis Be Ltd., Accord Healthcare, Obagi Medical Products Inc., Fotona d.o.o., Sesderma SL, DermaMed Solutions LLC., Vital Esthetique, Vivier Pharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Episciences Inc., Phio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Scientis SA, and Philadelphia Pharmaceutical.

Trends: Nutricosmetics and Beyond

Major companies in the pigmentation disorders treatment market are focusing on developing nutricosmetics products. The integration of nutricosmetics, which involves the use of oral supplements to improve skin health, is gaining traction. Nutrients like antioxidants and vitamins are promoted for their potential to benefit pigmentation and overall skin condition. For instance, in March 2023, Symrise AG, a Germany-based chemicals company, launched Diana food bioactives for use in Beauty from within products. This collection includes solutions for skin conditioning, anti-aging, skin brightening, and hair and nail care, made up of bioactives derived from nature, such as collagen type I, vitamins C and A, and polyphenols from various fruits.

Segments:

• By Treatment Type: Topical Treatment, Dermabrasion, Chemical Peels, Laser Treatment, Phototherapy, Other Treatment Types

• By Drugs: Calcineurin Inhibitors, Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone, Other Drug Types

• By Type Of Disorder: Albinism, Vitiligo, Melasma, Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation (PIH), Other Types Of Disorder

• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Topical, Other Routes Of Administration

• By Distribution Channel: Dermatology Clinics, Aesthetic Clinics, Drugstores And Cosmetic Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America was the largest region in the pigmentation disorders treatment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pigmentation disorders treatment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pigmentation disorders treatment market size, pigmentation disorders treatment market drivers and trends, pigmentation disorders treatment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pigmentation disorders treatment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

