Macao Chinese Orchestra Concert Season Closing Concert “Southland · Four Seasons” to be presented in late July

MACAU, July 9 - The Macao Chinese Orchestra 2023-24 Concert Season Closing Concert “Southland · Four Seasons” will be held on 28 July (Sunday), at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Under the baton of Yu-An Chang, a young conductor and winner of the Bucharest Music Institute (BMI) International Conducting Competition, the Macao Chinese Orchestra will join hands with bangdi performer Lai Yi-Chun and sanxian performer Tsai Yu-Tung to present southern compositions and the suite of the four seasons. Tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network.

Conductor Yu-An Chang was awarded the first prize in the BMI International Conducting Competition in 2016 and served as a guest conductor in Europe, America and Asia, including Germany, the United States, the Czech Republic, Italy, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. In the concert, he will lead the Macao Chinese Orchestra and performers in the Bangdi Concerto “Cinnamon Twig Decoction” by Malaysian composer Kong Su Leong and in the Sanxian Concerto “Aleppo” by Singaporean composer Wang Chenwei. “Cinnamon Twig Decoction”, inspired by the oldest TCM prescription of the same name, will be presented by bangdi performer Lai Yi-Chun who will move the audience with her dizi performance. “Aleppo” is dedicated to the war-torn ancient city of Syria, and sanxian performer Tsai Yu-Tung will make the audience experience the glory and decline of the ancient city through music, leaving to the public unlimited room for imagination. The concert will also feature four classics by Lu Liang-hui, the suite “Spring”, “Summer”, “Autumn” and “Winter”, depicting life through the four seasons with beautiful and heart-warming melodies, drawing a perfect ending for the 2023-2024 Concert Season.

The concert is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, co-ordinated by the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, and supported by the Bank of China Macau Branch. Tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network, priced at MOP250, MOP200, MOP150 and MOP120. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.