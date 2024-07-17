The Hideout Elves Murder Mystery Lunch and Dinner Fundraiser
Murder Mystery Lunch or Dinner EventWAYNE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE HIDEOUT ELVES Present on August 3, 2024... Join us for an exciting Roaring 1920's Murder Mystery event filled with suspense, intrigue, and delicious meals. Come as a flapper or come as you are, Dress as a gangster or silent screen star It's going to be fun, no matter how you dress Just bring yourself and we'll do the rest! Murder Mystery Lunch (12:30pm-2:30pm) $35.00 Adults / Kids under 12 $25.00 Wayne Hotel in Honesdale / 1202 Main Street Honesdale PA 18431 OR Murder Mystery Dinner The Hideout Lodge (6:30pm-9:30pm J$45.00 Adults / Kids under 12 $25.00 The Hideout Lodge / 640 The Hideout Lake Ariel PA 18436
Our mission at The Hideout Elves is to support and empower our community through donations and fundraising, and to show those that are struggling that they are not alone.
We have helped with heating bills, emergency funds for food and diapers, snacks for summer programs, provide back to school free haircuts for over 50 kids, and fulfilled Christmas gift lists to cheer seniors and students.
Our organization sets itself apart by being able to step in and provide help quickly, and our vision is to spread hope, strength, and to remind families and seniors that they are not alone.
We are currently targeting individuals, families, children, seniors, and communities in the Lake Ariel, Hamlin, Honesdale, Hawley, and surrounding area.
With help, we are sure that we can continue to make a difference and change lives.
Always be Cool, Never be Cruel, is our model
