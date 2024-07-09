Yeisy Rojas: The Cuban Violinist Revolutionizing Latin Jazz with Afro-Cuban Rhythms

Yeisy Rojas: Cuban Violinist Revolutionizing Latin Jazz with Afro-Cuban Rhythms

Cuban violinist Yeisy Rojas blends jazz and Afro-Cuban rhythms in "A Mis Ancestros," praised by Billboard and Rolling Stone. Her music fosters culture diversity

Yeisy Rojas beautifully blends Cuban music, Latin jazz, and some funk while speaking up against racism. 'My message is specifically for my land Cuba,' she says about 'Mama Ines. Source: Billboard” — Sigal Ratner-Arias

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latin music world is abuzz with excitement over Yeisy Rojas, a multifaceted artist from Cuba, whose unique blend of jazz, traditional Cuban rhythms, and classical influences is capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide. Recently highlighted by Billboard as an emerging star and lauded by Rolling Stone en Español as one of the top 15 independent artists to grace your playlists, Yeisy Rojas is poised to make a lasting impact on the global Latin music scene.

A Journey Rooted in Tradition and Innovation

Yeisy Rojas’ musical journey began in her native Cuba, where she received a classical education and performed as a violinist with Havana's National Ballet and Opera. In 2016, her passion for jazz led her to Norway, where she pursued advanced studies in jazz violin at the University of Agder's Conservatory in Kristiansand. This cross-cultural journey allowed her to deepen her understanding of the African influences in Cuban music, a theme that resonates deeply in her work.

"A Mis Ancestros" – A Tribute to Heritage

Yeisy’s debut studio album, "A Mis Ancestros" (To My Ancestors), is a testament to her dedication to her roots and her innovative spirit. Produced by Grammy-winning producer Gaston Joya, this album pays homage to the African influences that have shaped Cuban music. The first single, "Mamá Inés," inspired by Nicolás Guillén's poem "Ayer me dijeron negro" (Yesterday They Called Me Black), calls for the eradication of racism within the Afro community. The music video poignantly highlights the discrimination faced by many in Cuba by people of the same race, echoing Yeisy’s commitment to social justice through her art.

An Artist Making Waves

Since graduating from the University in Kristiansand, Yeisy has passionately pursued her dream of performing at major jazz festivals and releasing her album. Based in Oslo, she has worked as a freelance violinist to finance her career, performing at events across Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, and earning multiple invitations to perform on Norwegian national radio.

In 2022, Yeisy's career reached new heights when she opened the International Jazz Day Gala at Nasjonal Jazz Scene in Oslo, performing to a full house. This successful performance inspired her to create her own International Jazz Celebration, bringing together artists from diverse nationalities to promote unity and peace through music. Now in its second year, this event has become a highly anticipated celebration, moving audiences in Oslo and garnering interest from artists' organizations across Norway.

A Vision for Unity

Yeisy Rojas’ vision extends beyond music. Her International Jazz Celebration aims to foster a sense of community and unity, encapsulated by the message: "We all are a family, and no matter where we come from, the only thing we want to do is to live in peace. Not because someone came from a dictatorship means that person is the enemy." This powerful initiative reflects her commitment to using music as a force for positive change.

Recognition and Acclaim

Yeisy Rojas has not only captured the attention of music lovers but also of the industry’s leading critics and publications. Billboard recently featured her as an emerging star, and Rolling Stone en Español named her one of the top 15 independent artists to add to your playlist. These accolades are a testament to her talent, dedication, and the universal appeal of her music.

What's Next for Yeisy Rojas?

As Yeisy Rojas continues to captivate audiences with her music and message, the anticipation for her debut album "A Mis Ancestros" grows. This rising star's unique sound and heartfelt storytelling make her an artist to watch in the coming years. Her plans include more performances at major festivals, collaborations with international artists, and expanding her International Jazz Celebration to more cities across Norway and beyond.

About Yeisy Rojas

Yeisy Rojas is a Cuban-born, Norway-based violinist and composer known for her unique blend of jazz, traditional Cuban rhythms, and classical influences. Her debut album, "A Mis Ancestros," produced by Grammy-winning producer Gaston Joya, pays tribute to the African influences in Cuban music. Yeisy is committed to using her music to promote unity and social justice, making her a rising star in the world.

