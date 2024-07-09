California Closets Organizes For A Good Cause
California Closets North Carolina & Virginia Sponsors Wine, Women & Shoes Event in Support of Ronald McDonald House CharitiesWINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Closets® Greensboro, the iconic purveyor of stylish storage and design solutions, proudly announces its sponsorship of the Wine, Women & Shoes event held in Winston-Salem on May 9, 2024. This glamorous event supported the Ronald McDonald House Charities Piedmont Triad (RMHCPT), an organization dedicated to providing a "home away from home" for families with children receiving medical care.
“We were thrilled to sponsor the Wine, Women & Shoes event,” says Graziella Marengi, co-owner of California Closets North Carolina, South Carolina, & Virginia. “This event not only allowed us to celebrate with the community but also to contribute to a cause that directly supports families in need during challenging times.”
The Wine, Women & Shoes event, known for bringing together women around fine wine, great style, and meaningful causes, has been a huge success across North America, raising over $126 million net for nonprofit partners. The event attracts key influencers, tastemakers, and charity supporters, making it an ideal platform for community engagement and support. It was a spectacular evening filled with wine tastings, fashion, and fundraising, highlighting the importance of community support and the collective effort to make a positive impact on families facing medical crises.
“Our involvement with the Ronald McDonald House Charities Piedmont Triad is a reflection of our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve,” Marengi adds. “We are passionate about supporting the well-being of families and are honored to be part of such a vital organization.”
RMHCPT offers 36 bedrooms with private baths, living rooms, playrooms, a playground, support services, and a communal kitchen for families with children receiving medical care. The Ronald McDonald Family Room program provides quiet respite spaces in three community hospitals, and seven Hospitality Carts bring comfort items directly to families in five different medical facilities.
California Closets Greensboro continues to strive for excellence in both its services and its philanthropic efforts. Their dedication to community support is evident through their ongoing sponsorship of the Ronald McDonald House Charities in the Piedmont Triad, demonstrating a deep commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of local families.
North Carolina:
The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8411 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612
The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W Friendly Ave #103, Greensboro, NC 27410
The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405
South Carolina:
The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405
Virginia:
The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060
The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
To book a complimentary design consultation, visit https://www.locations.californiaclosets.com/california-closets-virginia-beach-ba0362677dcc
About California Closets®
As leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes, while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.
Franchise owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people’s lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.
