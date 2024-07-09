Harnessing the Thrupple

Claire, Justin, and Katy

Growing Social Media in a World of “Influencers”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In July 2022, the world met its first power Thrupple. America’s Got Talent showcased the comedy stylings of comedian Justin Rupple. A seasoned veteran in comedy, his appearance on the show was not the surprise, but rather it was the women behind him that stole the show.

You may already know Rupple from his social media dominance over the last few years. That was no accident. That is the work of Claire Thornhill, the third to enter the relationship between married couple Justin Rupple and Katy Jensen. She didn’t just fall in love with both of them, she turned Rupple’s career into overdrive. His social platforms have amassed over 800k followers across his platforms from scratch in a little over two years (@therupple).

“It’s what happens when you give a natural born cheerleader a degree in marketing and communication” Thornhill responded when asked how she got the veteran comedian to be a staple on social media.

Both Rupple and Jensen agree, as they have both seen their careers takeoff since implementing Thornhill’s strategies. She has worked with companies like FTD/Proflowers, Clear Channel, Green Theory and silently built the profiles of multi performers since exploding Rupple’s social brand.

“I only work with companies, brands and people I truly care about. That’s the secret. When you believe in the mission and the purpose, it’s easy to shout from the hilltops.” Thornhill added.

Whether it’s to implement an interactive comedy tour, creating social media strategies or providing consulting advice on how to break in a competitive market, Claire Thornhill is the reason you know the Thrupples.

“When I help an entertainer, a company or a brand, I like to help them fall back in love with what they are doing. I’ve had a lot of history working with brands who feel they have lost their way marketing. I just take the time to get to know who they are and why they matter to consumers.”

Social media is the key to grow a brand today. Building a brand out of a person isn’t an easy task but Thornhill has mastered what it takes. Being funny isn’t enough anymore. It takes a skilled professional to bring a person or brand to the next level. Check out Rupple’s socials, @therupple, to witness firsthand her expertise.

