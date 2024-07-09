The Cookout is Here: The BFF Cookout Promises a Day of Culinary Flavor and Community Celebration at Tom Lee Park
Celebrate Black culinary excellence with over 50 vendors, live music, family fun, and community at the BFF Cookout in Tom Lee Park on September 1, 2024.
Food is a powerful connector, and the BFF Cookout is all about bringing people together through our shared love of great food and culture.”MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Foodie Finder (BFF) Cookout is set to ignite Tom Lee Park with a day of unforgettable food, music, and community on September 1, 2024. From 10:30 AM to 6:30 PM, over 5,000 attendees will gather to celebrate the richness and diversity of Black culinary culture in the heart of Memphis.
This highly anticipated event is more than just a cookout; it’s a celebration of heritage, flavor, and togetherness. Hosted by Black Foodie Finder, a leading platform for food and beverage for the culture, the BFF Cookout promises to deliver an experience that informs, engages, and inspires.
Event Highlights:
Diverse Food Offerings: Attendees can savor a wide array of dishes from over 50 food vendors and food trucks, each offering unique and delicious flavors that reflect the best of Black cuisine. Highlights include Slutty Vegan, known for their mouth-watering plant-based creations, and Byar's No Bibs Ribs, the award-winning catering company famous for their succulent, sauce-free ribs. Kansas City's top-rated soul food spot, Mattie's Food, will also be present, offering their legendary soul food dishes that have garnered rave reviews.
Live Performances: The cookout will feature a dynamic lineup of DJs, a live band, and special appearances. Highlight performances include the Red Sample Band, the hottest band in Atlanta at the moment, and Urban Trivia Live, known for their engaging and entertaining trivia games that bring people together. Among all the musical performances and guest appearances, the event promises non-stop entertainment throughout the day.
Community Engagement: Attendees can connect with beloved local businesses like The Peach Cobbler Factory, District IX, and Fat Tuesday, participate in interactive activities, and enjoy the camaraderie of a shared cultural experience. The mix of local favorites and big-name brands ensures a rich and diverse experience for all.
Family-Friendly Fun: With activities for all ages, the event ensures that families can enjoy a day out together. Heal the Hood Foundation will launch its long-awaited brand-new comic book, featuring Memphis' very own Stan Bell, who will also be DJing at the event. From kids’ zones with fun games to picnic areas where families can relax, the BFF Cookout is designed to be inclusive and enjoyable for everyone.
Event Details:
Date: September 1, 2024
Time: 10:30 AM - 6:30 PM
Location: Tom Lee Park, Memphis, Tennessee
Tickets: Available at www.bffcookout.com
Special thanks to Kingsford, a potential fuel sponsor whose support would be invaluable in making this event a success.
“Food is a powerful connector, and the BFF Cookout is all about bringing people together through our shared love of great food and culture,” states Black Foodie Finder. “We’re excited to create an event that celebrates our culinary heritage and strengthens our community bonds.”
Tickets are selling fast, and interested attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.bffcookout.com.
About Black Foodie Finder: Black Foodie Finder is dedicated to showcasing and celebrating Black culinary talent. With a mission to elevate Black cuisine and create meaningful food experiences, Black Foodie Finder connects food lovers with the best chefs, restaurants, and events that highlight the richness of Black food culture. Learn more at www.blackfoodiefinder.com.
Join in at the BFF Cookout for a day of delicious food, great music, and community celebration – an event you won’t want to miss!
