Bestselling Author Dr. Laura Gabayan gifts 'Common Wisdom' Book for Summer Reading Season Kick-off on July 11-12, 2024
To encourage more thinking outside the box and “Creativity” this summer, Author, Physician and Researcher Dr. Laura Gabayan is gifting her “Common Wisdom” Kindle eBook version on Amazon for 48 hours on Thursday July 11 - Friday July 12, 2024.
“Common Wisdom” is an easy-to-read book that provides a refreshing, new look at the age-old question, “What is Wisdom?” based on the author’s groundbreaking study, The Wisdom Research Project.
What is fascinating about Dr. Gabayan’s study, “Common Wisdom” book, and conclusions is how she identifies the top 8 core traits that together create wisdom and contribute to building a more meaningful life.
This easy-to-read book provides a refreshing, new look at the age-old question, “What is Wisdom?” based on the author’s groundbreaking study, The Wisdom Research Project. It’s a quick read with short chapters about each of the 8 elements of wisdom identified by this study. It reads more like an uplifting Tony Robbins motivational event versus a scientific study, and is filled with surprising revelations from 60 everyday wise adults interviewed.
When asked, “Why Now?” Dr. Gabayan explains, “With most schools on holiday, and one of the core elements of wisdom being ‘Creativity’, summer seemed like the perfect time to gift our book ‘Common Wisdom’ (Kindle eBook version) to encourage people to think differently. Wisdom is a codeword for having peace, depth, and meaning in life. We hope our book helps you take a few hours to reflect and just be, versus always doing things on the run.”
After many medical obstacles turned her life upside down in mid-2013, Dr. Gabayan could no longer practice as an emergency physician. The diagnosis made her rethink her life’s purpose, and she decided to pursue a different path by studying those that think outside the box, the wise.
Searching for bigger picture answers, the author used her research background to develop the new study: The Wisdom Research Project. The eye-opening results of Dr. Gabayan’s interviews with 60 “wise” adults, aged 50-79 years, are now summarized in this new “Common Wisdom” book. The book is filled with relatable stories, tips, and hope from everyday people who share powerful life lessons.
What is fascinating about Dr. Gabayan’s study, book, and conclusions is how she identifies the top 8 core traits that together create wisdom and contribute to building a more meaningful life: Resilience, Kindness, Positivity, Spirituality, Humility, Tolerance, Creativity, and Curiosity. Each interviewee possessed at least 2 elements, most had 5, and only one person out of the 60 exhibited all 8 qualities.
“Common Wisdom” is written in a simple format with relatable stories in an encouraging tone. As one reader said:
- “The book is bitesize and easily digestible, yet profound and relatable. I felt connected and inspired by the stories, and with every chapter felt encouraged to practice each of the 8 pillars of wisdom. Wonderful book, thank you!” – Carolina, Verified Purchase on Amazon
Reflecting on the results, Dr. Gabayan adds, “Wisdom is not related to accomplishments or wealth, but is a passion and love of life that results in meaning and depth.”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: DR. LAURA GABAYAN (aka “Dr. G”, Los Angeles, CA) is a world-renowned Physician, Scientist, Researcher, and Bestselling Author of “Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (March 2024). Internationally regarded as an expert in the field of research, she has received multiple research grants and awards for her work. She has also published dozens of papers cited by hundreds of researchers. Dr. Gabayan is a two-time valedictorian (high school and college) who attended UCLA for all her schooling. She is committed to excellence in everything she pursues. Dr. Gabayan completed three additional years of research education past her medical training to become a greater expert in research. She has now moved her expertise to society as a whole with The Wisdom Research Project and her new book. She is committed to empowering others to find peace, happiness, success, and a more meaningful life. https://lauragabayan.com
