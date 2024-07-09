The Nextick Joystick Mouse II is being released with upgraded features

Enhanced Performance and New Technology Make the Nextick Joystick Mouse II a Must-Have for Gamers

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nextick Joystick Mouse by AINEX, Inc., introduced through Kickstarter in 2022, successfully completed its campaign and is now being sold to great acclaim. With continuous efforts to enhance its performance, we are launching the second version with upgraded features and firmware. The Nextick Joystick Mouse II, officially releasing on July 15, 2024, significantly improves the performance and usability of the original product.

Firstly, we have greatly enhanced the functionality of the sensor that detects user movement. After intensive testing of newly developed sensors in our laboratory, we selected the best one and equipped it in the Nextick Joystick Mouse II. This improvement allows for greater accuracy and quicker response to user movements.

Secondly, it is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0. Compared to the previous model, this means lower power consumption, double the communication speed, and quadruple the communication range. It is one of the most advanced features available for a wireless mouse in the market. This not only reduces data transmission time but also significantly extends battery life.

The Nextick Joystick Mouse has been popular among retro gaming enthusiasts. The newly released Nextick Joystick Mouse II will be available for purchase on Indiegogo's InDemand site starting July 15 and will be shipped to North America and Europe. You can check it out [HERE].

AINEX, Inc. specializes in gaming interface devices. In 2023, we successfully completed a campaign on the Indiegogo platform for the world's first wireless light gun for shooting games, the ‘Nextick Lightgun’. We plan to start mass production in September 2024. AINEX, Inc. also plans to continuously develop and produce gaming interface products under the Nextick brand in the future.

Advanced Lightgun and Joystick Mouse