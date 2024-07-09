National Civil Rights Leader Melanie Campbell Hosts 'Women of Power' Brunch During Essence Fest 2024
Campbell Hosts 10th Annual Black Women’s Roundtable Brunch and Leads Discussion with Civil Rights Leaders on Main Stage at World's Biggest Fest for Black Women
We brought together Black women leaders across generations to ‘party with a purpose’ at Essence Fest and to strategize on the Black women’s and Black youth vote in the 2024 Presidential Election.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melanie Campbell, renowned national civil rights leader, President and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP), and National Convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR), hosted the highly anticipated 10th Annual Black Women’s Roundtable Women of Power Brunch during Essence Festival 2024. Essence Festival is one of the largest celebrations dedicated to empowering Black women globally.
— Melanie L. Campbell, President/CEO, NCBCP & National Convener, BWR
The exclusive brunch brought together a distinguished gathering of media personalities, national civil rights and legacy organization leaders, community advocates, and more. The event served as a pivotal platform for Black women to address and prioritize pressing issues facing Black communities as this country approaches its upcoming presidential election. During the brunch, a presentation of the national “Power of the Sister Vote” poll, commissioned by BWR in collaboration with Essence, highlighted the perspectives and trends of black women voters from different generations and demographics.
Additionally, while at Essence Fest 2024, the respected and longtime social justice and civil rights leader also:
- Served as a moderator for the Global Black Economic Forum panel discussion on broadband and social justice hosted by AT&T.
- Represented NCBCP in a legacy civil rights organization strategy session, including National Action Network, National Urban League, NAACP, NCNW, and U.S. Black Chambers, on advancing economic equity and social justice within Black communities.
- Recognized by Marc Morial at the National Urban League 5th Annual Women in Harmony Awards Luncheon, A Celebration of Unity, Purpose and Courage
- Participated in the AT&T-sponsored Culture Collective: Power of Leadership initiative
- And more!
