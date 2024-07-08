Preparedness Month Toolkit

National Preparedness Month is celebrated annually in September. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Preparedness Month Digital Media Toolkit is available to assist partners in communicating about the importance of emergency preparedness and response. The toolkit includes messaging and graphics that can be downloaded and shared.

Check out Fred the Preparedness Dog's website and app to find games and activities for children, as well as preparedness resources for parents, teachers, and the entire community. Follow Fred's preparedness adventures year-round on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.