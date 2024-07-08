Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,660 in the last 365 days.

Preparedness Month Toolkit

National Preparedness Month is celebrated annually in September. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Preparedness Month Digital Media Toolkit  is available to assist partners in communicating about the importance of emergency preparedness and response. The toolkit includes messaging and graphics that can be downloaded and shared.

Check out Fred the Preparedness Dog's website  and app to find games and activities for children, as well as preparedness resources for parents, teachers, and  the entire community. Follow Fred's preparedness adventures year-round on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Preparedness Month Toolkit

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more