Public Education

  1. Find resource and information links to assist with safeguarding your health and environment during a natural disaster.

  2. What can you do to make your family better prepared for an emergency? Follow the three basic steps, “Make a Kit, Make a Plan and Stay Informed,” and you will be more ready for almost any disaster affecting your community.

  3. Learn more about the Kansas Highly Infectious Disease and Pandemic Plan.

  4. Learn more about how to bring KDHE's Mobile Laboratory Experience to your school or organization.

  5. View the National Preparedness Month Toolkit and a toolkit for social media campaigns.

