Public Education
-
Find resource and information links to assist with safeguarding your health and environment during a natural disaster.
-
What can you do to make your family better prepared for an emergency? Follow the three basic steps, “Make a Kit, Make a Plan and Stay Informed,” and you will be more ready for almost any disaster affecting your community.
-
Learn more about the Kansas Highly Infectious Disease and Pandemic Plan.
-
Learn more about how to bring KDHE's Mobile Laboratory Experience to your school or organization.
-
View the National Preparedness Month Toolkit and a toolkit for social media campaigns.