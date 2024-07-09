Submit Release
Adult Immunizations

Vaccination is one of the safest, most convenient, and effective ways to prevent disease. It's important to stay up-to-date on vaccines throughout your lifetime for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to: 

  • Immunity from childhood vaccines can wear off over time. 
  • You are also at risk for different diseases as an adult. 
  • You may need vaccines based on your age, health conditions, job, lifestyle, or travel habits. 

Learn more about what other vaccines may be recommended for you and share your questions or concerns with your health care professional.

