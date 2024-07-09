932nd Airlift Wing aircrew recognized for world-class service

Published July 8, 2024

932nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

A C-40 from the 932nd Airlift Wing recently provided distinguished visitor airlift support May 14-17 in support of the First Lady of the United States Jill Biden, and the Second Gentleman of the United States Douglas Emhoff. The 73rd Airlift Squadron and 54th Airlift Squadron total force crew for the mission were recognized for their phenomenal service and professionalism to the First Lady and Second Gentleman and their staffs.

Located at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, with a total force of more than 1,100 personnel, the Air Force Reserve's 932nd Airlift Wing trains, equips, and employs C-40C aircraft airlift to fly all senior civilian and military leaders worldwide and is the only Air Force Reserve with that flies the C-40. The wing comprises the 932nd Maintenance Group, 932nd Medical Group, 932nd Mission Support Group, 932nd Operations Group, Wing Staff Agency, 73rd Airlift Squadron, and other subordinate squadrons.