Critical fire weather this week

Over the weekend, hot and dry weather contributed to increased smoke production from the Pioneer Fire, as seen from this morning's webcam on Wapato Point:

Air quality monitors in Chelan, Manson, and Stehekin recorded intermittent smoke impacts over the weekend, ranging from occasional good air quality to periods of unhealthy air quality. With the continuing hot and dry conditions, this pattern of increased smoke production from the Pioneer Fire and associated smoke impacts in the area (ranging from moderate to unhealthy air quality) will continue through at least the next few days.

NWS has issued a Red Flag Warning through Tuesday night across portions of the Cascades, and a Fire Weather Watch Wednesday across North Central Washington. While the weather will cool slightly on Wednesday, forecasted high winds and dry conditions can both increase smoke production from current fires and cause any ignited fires to spread quickly. Be sure to recreate safely and heed all fire and burn restrictions.

The hot weather is also conducive for ozone (smog) formation today and tomorrow across the state. The moderate air quality observed in areas of Western WA this morning should improve over the next couple of days with a change to onshore flow on Wednesday and (somewhat) cooler temperatures.