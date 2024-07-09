Imago Rehab Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer Honored by National Accrediting Board with 2024 Innovation Award

Logo for Imago Rehab

Recognition comes as the company closes the initial tranche of its second round seed capital raise.

LOWELL, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy (NBCOT) announced that Kristin Nuckols, OTD, MOT, OTR/L, a certified occupational therapist and co-founder of Imago Rehab, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 NBCOT Innovation Award for her groundbreaking work in stroke rehabilitation. Since 2017, Dr. Nuckols has been working to combine robotics and telehealth to create a new model of care that is improving outcomes for stroke survivors.

Imago Rehab's innovative platform allows patients to receive therapy in the comfort of their own homes, eliminating the need for travel and making rehabilitation more accessible. The company's unique approach combines wearable soft robotics with personalized therapy sessions delivered via telehealth. This innovative model of care is showing remarkable results, with patients experiencing significant improvements in motor recovery and daily function.

"I am honored to receive the NBCOT Innovation Award," said Dr. Nuckols. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Imago Rehab team. We are committed to providing the highest-quality care to stroke survivors and helping them achieve their fullest potential."

Since launching in 2021, Imago Rehab has established operations in 6 states, with an expansion to fifteen states by the end of 2024. Imago Rehab has begun raising a new seed capital round led by Safar Partners, with the company having received the initial tranche of funds on a targeted raise of $2.5M.

About Imago Rehab

Imago Rehab is a leading provider of stroke rehabilitation services. The company's innovative platform combines robotics and telehealth to deliver personalized therapy to patients in their homes. Imago Rehab is committed to improving the lives of stroke survivors and helping them achieve their fullest potential. Learn more at https://imagorehab.com.

About the NBCOT Innovation Award

The NBCOT Innovation Award recognizes certified occupational therapy practitioners who demonstrate the delivery of an evidence-based, effective, and innovative program or intervention that enhances the quality of life for a person or persons.