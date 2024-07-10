NeuroCytonix Launches Clinical Trial Studying Its NeuroCytotron Protocol for Autism

NeuroCytonix: We explore innovative solutions to repair the brain and cure the incurable.

The NeuroCytotron utilizes non-invasive, safe tissue engineering technology to stimulate proteins that aid in the regeneration of brain cells.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuroCytonix, Inc., today announced that on May 27, 2024, its subsidiary NeuroCytonix Mexico received a regulatory approval letter from the ethical, scientific, and safety committees of Hospital La Mision in Monterrey, Mexico, to launch a clinical trial on autism. The study is aptly named "Preliminary Efficacy and Feasibility of Using the NeuroCytotron to Treat Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Pilot Study."

The launch of this new clinical trial follows the acknowledgment letter (ref/memorandum number 223300ES450795/2023) sent to NeuroCytonix by the Mexican regulatory authority COFEPRIS in 2023. The letter recognized the encouraging results of the rigorous cerebral palsy trial and motivated NeuroCytonix to apply its technology to other neurological conditions, developing its protocol for autism.

Dr. J. Roberto Trujillo, Founder and CEO of NeuroCytonix, spoke about the new clinical trial, saying, "We are excited by the potential of our technology to improve the quality of life of autistic children with higher support needs. In early index cases, we have been amazed to see children become calmer, more communicative, focused, and more engaged in the world around them. We have even seen children move from special ed classes to general classes with the rest of their peers. There is still a lot of research to be done to validate our findings, and this pilot study is part of that effort. We hope our technology can be a beacon of hope to autistic children and their families."

About NeuroCytonix

NeuroCytonix is an emerging biotechnology company founded in January 2017 by Dr. J Roberto Trujillo to develop and harness transformational medical technologies to regenerate the nervous system. The Company's technology and related protocols have been designed to address conditions including stroke, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, the neurological impacts of COVID-19, and now, autism. The Company's core technology, the NeuroCytotron, utilizes non-invasive, safe tissue engineering technology that stimulates proteins that aid in regenerating brain cells.

The NeuroCytonix technology is based on the work of Dr. Rajah V Kumar, inventor of the CYTOTRON® and a pioneer for more than 30 years in biophysics, radiobiology, and regenerative tissue engineering.

NeuroCytonix's founder and CEO is J. Roberto Trujillo, MD ScD. Since receiving his Doctor of Science degree from Harvard University — as the first ScD student to combine the study of neuroscience and virology — he has been a leader in clinical and basic neuroscience research and molecular virology for brain diseases. Dr. Trujillo is transforming the healthcare status quo for neurological conditions once believed to be incurable.

NeuroCytonix has built a state-of-the-art research center in Monterrey, Mexico. It trained and directed the clinical research team and successfully ran its first clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the treatment for cerebral palsy.

Link to the complete study on https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06477263.

Please visit www.neurocytonix.com for more information.



