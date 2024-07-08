Post Session Report :: Monday, July 8, 2024

SB 1144, PN 1806 (Langerholc) – The bill designates a portion of Pennsylvania Route 56 over the Stony Creek River, City of Johnstown, Cambria County, as the PFC Dr. Alex W. Barber Memorial Bridge. The bill was amended in the House to add more designations. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 698, PN 761 (Robinson) – This bill amends Title 34 (Game) to require the PA Game Commission to issue Military Event License Exemptions and Permits to provide for armed services veterans and disabled veterans’ rehabilitation and/or eligible event.

Amendment A05028 (Rothman) – This amendment creates an exception to the tagging of killed birds on regulated hunting grounds.

This amendment allows a permit holder to comply with the tagging requirement for killed birds if the permit holder attaches to the package or container that contains the killed birds, a label that states the permittee’s name, address, permit number, number and types of killed birds and the date the birds were killed.

Limited to ringneck pheasants, bobwhite quail or mallard ducks.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill went over in its order as amended. A vote of 49-0 was recorded on the bill.

SB 1232, PN 1667 (Pennycuick) – The bill requires direct deposit for workers compensation payments.

Amendment A05480 (Laughlin) – The amendment makes changes throughout the bill:

Mandates compensation be paid by direct deposit, except in limited circumstances, an alternative payment method by check is permitted;

Removes the payroll card account option;

Adds the option to offer an online authorization form; and

Provides clarification ‘check’ is a ‘paper check’.

The amendment eliminates notification to occur simultaneously with the first check mailed. However, it leaves the options for the employer to provide notice immediately upon the availability or requirement of direct deposit or to provide notice concurrently with notice of compensation.

The definition section is changed in the amendment to:

Specify that direct deposit does not include loading money onto a debit card.

Add definitions for ‘online authorization form’, ‘person entitled to compensation’ and ‘valid online authorization form’ for drafting purposes.

Eliminate payroll card account definition.

The amendment adds an acknowledgement of criminal prosecution for false statements in the authorization form requirements.

The amendment passed by a vote of 47-2 and the bill went over in its order as amended.