UM Announces Additional $7.5M in Payne Family Scholarships for Montana Students

Terry and Patt Payne

MISSOULA – The University of Montana is expanding its Payne Family Impact Scholarship, the major award program that helps Montana students pay for a UM education.

The scholarship program is designed to assist students whose families don’t have the resources to outright pay for college, but whose income is above the threshold for large financial aid packages such as Pell Grants.

UM established the program in 2021 with a $7.5 million gift from longtime UM supporters Terry and Patt Payne. Now, an additional $7.5 million in contributions from the Payne family in 2024 will allow UM to help even more Montana students pursue their dreams of earning a degree.

“There are many UM students receiving this scholarship who would likely be otherwise unable to attend,” said Leslie Webb, UM vice president for student success and enrollment management. “With the Payne family’s further support, we can help even more students achieve their goals.”

UM already has awarded more than $1 million in Payne Family Impact Scholarship funds to over 500 students for the 2024-25 academic year. The University will continue to award funds up to the start of the fall semester.

Montana high school students choosing to attend UM who have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) are considered for the scholarship. Students are encouraged to apply to UM and submit their FASFA to UM today. Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, visit https://www.umt.edu/finaid/default.php.

Students who receive the four-year renewable award can stack it on top of other scholarships and financial aid, using it to pay for tuition, books, room and board, and other college costs.

“Our family feels blessed to be able to support Montana students in their educational journey,” Terry Payne remarked. “Our hope is that our contribution can make attending the University of Montana possible for those who might not otherwise afford it.”

A 1963 UM alumnus, Terry and his wife, Patt, are steadfast UM supporters. The Paynes’ contributions to support the University have included investments in the new Montana Museum of Art and Culture building, Payne Family Native American Center, that center’s Elouise Cobell Land and Culture Institute and a number of student scholarships.

“I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for Terry and Patt's remarkable continued generosity and dedication to removing financial barriers that keep Montanans from the opportunity to pursue a UM degree,” President Seth Bondar said. “Their support not only enhances accessibility but also empowers students to forge meaningful paths towards making a positive impact in their communities and beyond.”

The Payne family’s numerous gifts to other institutions and Montana organizations have included contributions to Montana State University, Gonzaga University, Carroll College, the City of Missoula, Missoula Public Library, Partners Hope Foundation, Mountain Home Montana, Shodair Children’s Hospital, Watsons Children’s Shelter and many more.

###

Contact: Dave Kuntz, UM director of strategic communications, 406-243-5659, dave.kuntz@umontana.edu.