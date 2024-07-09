NEW PROMO CODES ANNOUNCES FREE PROMOTION OF UNKNOWN AND/OR ESTABLISHED BRANDS VIA PROMO CODES/SEO BLOG POSTS
GREATER MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Promo Codes is excited to announce that it wants to work with both established and unknown business brands within in the UK and worldwide who have exclusive discount codes and deals to share with the world to encourage sales.
Calling all start up companies with a limited budget, New Promo Codes wants to help. It promotes offers to all websites to encourage sales, primarily through deals, freebies, discount codes, and SEO rich blog posts. This service is free and available through newpromocodes.co.uk. Brands who request submission are added within 72 hours. Some sectors like gambling, pornography, crypto are disallowed. There is an optional choice to create backlinks to company websites via hyperlinks within SEO rich blog posts. This service is free, as New Promo Codes wishes to build a powerful, yet unique, online presence within the discount code sector.
Many of the page one of Google larger voucher code / discount deal websites deal only with bigger brands, as they are affiliate marketers and want to earn money for these referral sales, so the smaller start up businesses are often not listed until their profile is established. This is a snobby unfair practice, which needs to stop, and it's what gives New Promo Codes its Unique Selling Point in this field.
About New Promo Codes
The USP of New Promo Codes is to help both unknown and established businesses achieve sales via SEO rich blog posts, discount codes, deals, freebies, where the established voucher code websites will not help because the company has no current presence. New Promo Codes wants to work with businesses that provide it with unique exclusive codes that are not found anywhere else. This in turn will build the website brand of New Promo Codes, whilst helping to achieve sales for these unknown brands.
New Promo Codes
+44 7986 598802
info@newpromocodes.co.uk