Cedar Point Health Urgent Care Launches Walk-In School Physicals for Camps and Sports

GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar Point Health is pleased to announce the introduction of walk-in school physicals at two of its Grand Junction locations and at Montrose, starting this July. This new service offers physical exams for students participating in school camps and sports, ensuring they are ready for the upcoming school year.

As the last day of school approaches on May 23rd and 24th, Cedar Point Health continues to provide timely and accessible physical examinations. The service is available year-round, with specific focuses: "Dot" physicals in May and "Sport" physicals in June. This structured timeline ensures that students have the opportunity to complete their necessary health checks well before their activities begin, any time of the year.

Cedar Point Health has set a flat rate fee for each physical, aiming to provide transparent and affordable healthcare solutions for families. This initiative reflects the organization’s commitment to supporting the health of young community members, particularly as they engage in physical activities that require robust physical health.

Each physical is conducted by qualified healthcare professionals who are experienced in pediatric and adolescent health. Cedar Point Health’s approach is to ensure a comprehensive health assessment in a welcoming and supportive environment.

In keeping with Cedar Point Health's mission to enhance community health, this new offering facilitates the necessary health screenings for students, helping them to safely participate in camp and sports activities. Cedar Point Health invites families to take advantage of this convenient service, designed to fit into the busy schedules of summer without the need for an appointment.

