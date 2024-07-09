CRN Honors Chris Clinton of Sovos as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader
The Channel Company has named Chris Clinton, Chief Partner Officer at Sovos, as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sovos, the always-on compliance company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Chris Clinton, Chief Partner Officer at Sovos, as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader. In its second year, the list recognizes executives from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations who are dedicated to making a positive impact across the IT channel through inclusive leadership.
The CRN 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders honorees are passionate about advancing equity and diversity within their organizations, the channel, and across the greater technology industry. With this recognition, CRN highlights these executives for their desire to foster inclusion and belonging.
As Chief Partner Officer at Sovos, Chris leads the global partner strategy, growing global partner revenue through new opportunities and expanding existing partnerships. He leads his team with open communication, collaboration and empathy, while fostering career development. Chris leverages his 25+ years of experience and industry recognition to maximize partner engagement and successfully manage relationships across multiple categories including the Big 4, system integrators (global, national, and regional), ISVs, solution providers, embedded, MSPs, and distribution.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s honorees for their commitment to inclusivity across the channel. With their transparent leadership, they help create welcoming environments where employees can bring their best selves to work to help their business succeed,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Congratulations to these leaders for their deep dedication to bringing greater equity to the channel. We look forward to learning from their inclusive leadership and seeing what they achieve next.”
“Successful leadership is about understanding your team, working together seamlessly and listening with open ears,” said Chris Clinton, Chief Partner Officer at Sovos. “Over the years, I’ve made it a priority to build inclusive teams with diverse perspectives and unique viewpoints. When everyone feels valued and part of the whole, incredible things happen. This is how we achieve our goals – together, not as individuals.”
The 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting July 8 at www.CRN.com/Inclusive-Leaders.
About Sovos
Sovos is transforming compliance from a business requirement to a force for growth. Our flagship product, the Sovos Compliance Cloud platform, enables businesses to identify, determine, and report on every tax obligation across the globe. Sovos processes 11 billion+ transactions per year, helping companies scale their compliance strategy in 196 countries.
More than 100,000 customers – including half the Fortune 500 – trust Sovos’ regulatory expertise and unparalleled integration with their business applications. Learn more at sovos.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
