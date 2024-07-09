Hiland Dairy Introduces Lactose-Free Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese: Delicious Options for All
SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiland Dairy, a leader in the dairy industry known for its commitment to quality and innovation, is excited to announce the launch of two new products: Hiland Dairy Lactose-Free Sour Cream and Hiland Dairy Lactose-Free Cottage Cheese. These additions to the Hiland Dairy family offer delicious, high-quality options for those who are lactose intolerant, ensuring everyone can enjoy their favorite dairy products without compromise.
Hiland Dairy's Lactose-Free Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese will be available in 16-ounce packages and are crafted with the same attention to taste and texture as our traditional cultured products. The sour cream is rich and smooth, perfect for topping baked potatoes, adding to recipes, or as a base for dips. The lactose-free cottage cheese offers a creamy texture and mild flavor that pairs well with fresh fruit and salads or can be enjoyed alone.
Approximately 30 to 50 million Americans are lactose intolerant, making it challenging for many to enjoy dairy products. Hiland Dairy’s new lactose-free options are designed to cater to these consumers, providing all the nutritional benefits and taste of traditional dairy without lactose. These products are made with lactase enzyme, which breaks down lactose, making them easier to digest.
“At Hiland Dairy, we understand the importance of providing high-quality, nutritious options for all our customers,” said Sarah Carey, marketing manager. “Our new Lactose-Free Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese are made with the same dedication to quality that our customers have come to expect from Hiland Dairy. We are thrilled to offer these delicious, digestible options to those who need them.”
Consumers can visit Hiland’s website for coupons and recipes. Hiland Dairy's Lactose-Free Sour Cream and Cottage Cheese will be available in stores starting mid-July. The suggested retail price for the sour cream will be $4.19, and for the cottage cheese, $3.99. These products are in the dairy section alongside Hiland Dairy’s other trusted products.
About Hiland Dairy Foods
Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's milk comes from our farmers-owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center.
Kathy Broniecki
Hiland Dairy
