Shapiro Administration Invests $2 Million for Traffic Improvements at Ellis Preserve Development in Delaware County

The investment will improve traffic flows around the Ellis Preserve development, and support redevelopment in the area that will ultimately create over 1,800 jobs. Governor Josh Shapiro is committed to making Pennsylvania an economic leader by investing in the growth of the Commonwealth’s communities.

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll today announced the approval of $2 million in new funding for transportation infrastructure improvements at the Ellis Preserve development in Newtown Square, Delaware County. The Ellis Preserve project was approved for $2 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds (TIIF) for roadway improvements that include stormwater improvements, traffic signal improvements between Boot Road and Charles Ellis Drive and between St. Albans Avenue and Bryn Mawr Avenue and the addition of an eastbound and westbound through-lane on West Chester Pike (State Route 0003) with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) facility improvements.

These roadway improvements will improve traffic flows around the Ellis Preserve development, alleviating vehicular congestion, improving vehicular and pedestrian safety, and enabling Newtown Square Township to better accommodate the increased commercial activity associated with the redevelopment of the former Arco Chemical Headquarters. These improvements will support the full redevelopment project, which includes 2-million-square-feet of office space, two hotels, 200,000-square-feet of retail space, and conference facilities, contributing to the creation of over 1,800 jobs.

“The Shapiro Administration is dedicated to improving Pennsylvania’s economy by making major investments in local communities – whether it’s Governor Shapiro’s proposed $25 million for the Main Street Matters program, or today’s $2 million TIIF funding, ” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “These type of bold, strategic investments will positively impact the local economy in Delaware County and improve the lives of local residents. This project alone will bring over 1,800 jobs to the area.”

“Governor Shapiro knows that transportation drives our economy and connects our communities, which is why he not only secured more funding for Pennsylvania’s infrastructure, but also continues making meaningful investments like this across Pennsylvania,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “This project will ensure that this robust development in Newtown Square will also reduce congestion, support economic growth, and increase safety no matter how you travel.”

The Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund program is administered in cooperation with DCED and PennDOT.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is investing in economic development, job creation, and innovation to support our communities The Governor’s 2024-25 budget proposal calls for significant investments directly tied back to Pennsylvania’s first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades.

These investments include:

$500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites online and ensure companies have options for attractive business environments where they can move quickly and thrive in Pennsylvania.

$25 million for the Main Street Matters program, to support small businesses and commercial corridors that are the backbone of communities across our Commonwealth. This new program will build upon and modernize the Keystone Communities program.

$20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania's best-in-class research and development assets. This funding will be used to incentivize additional private venture capital, positioning Pennsylvania as a national leader in innovation while proactively investing in entrepreneurs who have historically lacked access to venture capital funding.

$3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge, which will incentivize regional growth, build vibrant and resilient regions, and support communities by investing in the development of comprehensive strategies to propel entire regions forward.

You can read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s Budget website.

