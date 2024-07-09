iad Florida Selects Final Offer to Deliver a More Connected and Transparent Real Estate Experience Across Florida

Final Offer’s online negotiation platform provides iad agents, buyers and sellers clarity and real-time offer alerts

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iad Florida, one of the fastest growing real estate brokerages in the world, continues to invest in technology that challenges the status quo with the selection of Final Offer. Final Offer, a leading online offer and negotiation platform for residential real estate providing clarity and real-time offer alerts for home buyers, sellers, agents and any interested party, will equip all iad Florida agents with a powerful set of features to elevate the relationship between agents and clients. iad Florida agents are in complete control of the selling process and have more leverage through real-time offer alerts, disclosure of offers and counteroffers, and the option to include the Final Offer Button to give home sellers and buyers the opportunity to achieve their desired outcome.

“At iad Florida, we structure our business to ensure our agents can prioritize their clients and their growth,” said Chris Pflueger, Managing Director, iad Florida. “Final Offer's approach resonates deeply with our brokerage's vision for the industry because it aligns with our core values of transparency, trust, and innovation. We pride ourselves in transparency and communication so that the client never has to wonder where they are at in the process or what is going on with their listing - Final Offer allows us to elevate that experience like no other.”

Final Offer is the offer and negotiation platform that discloses clear information and real-time offer alerts throughout the offer and negotiation process. Agents collaborate with their home sellers to select the terms, conditions and pricing options that are disclosed publicly to all interested buyers. Agents representing buyers can see details on how to craft the strongest offer to achieve the seller’s desired price and terms of sale. Sellers know there is no other buyer or offer left on the table. Buyers know all the context and information, including timing, to make the best offer to win.

“iad Florida has a forward-thinking culture that positions its agents to scale with Final Offer throughout the state of Florida,” said Bob Butterfield, VP Enterprise Sales, Final Offer. “We are finding that agents who lean in to providing clear information and real-time offer updates are working with more buyers and winning more listings. We are thrilled to partner with iad Florida to power an elevated experience for their agents on both sides of the transaction in parallel with their buyers and sellers.”

iad Florida was founded to challenge the traditional way of buying and selling real estate. Backed by the world’s fastest-growing real estate platform, iad, the team at iad Florida uses global support with local knowledge and expertise. Final Offer and iad Florida share the vision that visibility and transparency is the future of real estate. Final Offer uses technology to create optimal visibility per listing for sellers and home buyers. iad Florida uses technology to give more visibility into the market and the home buying and selling process than other brokerages.

“Final Offer is the technology partner we trust to bring our agents the control and tools they need to keep our team ahead of the coming market changes,” added Pflueger. “With Final Offer’s platform we’re better prepared for every market, every home, every outcome.”

Final Offer and iad Florida are live in Florida today.

About iad and iad Florida

iad is one of the largest and fastest growing cloud-based players in international real estate, with more than 20,000 agents throughout Europe, Mexico, and the United States with its launch in Florida. Established in 2008, the iad model is based upon both technology and training – face to face and virtually. iad has revolutionized the world of real estate wherever it has been established by embodying a universal model that meets the same aspirations everywhere in the world. For more information, visit https://www.iad-us.com.

About Final Offer

Final Offer, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is the sole consumer-facing platform, driven by agents, dedicated to managing and negotiating offers for residential real estate. The platform champions transparency throughout the buying and selling process and includes real-time offer alerts, promoting fairness and equity for all parties involved. For more information, visit https://www.finaloffer.com.

