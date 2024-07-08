Richmond long-term care home reaches milestone

CANADA, July 8 - People in Richmond are one step closer to accessing new long-term care (LTC) beds and community support services with the posting of a request for proposals (RFP) for a construction manager for the new Richmond Lions Manor-Fentiman campus of care.

“Seniors and families living in the Lower Mainland will benefit from the high-quality long-term care and community support services this new campus will provide,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Once the construction manager is hired for the Lions Manor-Fentiman LTC project, the design and construction planning will begin, and the people of Richmond and surrounding areas will be closer to having more beds and support services they deserve within their community.”

It is expected the construction manager will be chosen by fall 2024 and construction is anticipated to begin in 2026.

“Seniors are an integral part of our community and this project will help ensure seniors in Richmond have access to a continuum of services, including a place to age with dignity and comfort,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care. “It will create a safe and welcoming place where seniors can feel respected and well-cared for, close to their loved ones and community.”

The Richmond Lions Manor-Fentiman campus of care will provide 144 long-term care beds and 14 hospice beds. The new care home will replace the 98 beds at Richmond Lions Manor-Bridgeport and add 60 new beds.

“Moving to RFP for a construction manager marks an important milestone for this project and reflects our ongoing commitment to provide excellent care,” said Jo-Ann Tait, vice-president of Richmond community at Vancouver Coastal Health. “We look forward to working with the successful proponent, Indigenous partners and the local community to deliver these important health-care services.”

The campus of care will be designed as households accommodating 12 residents in single-bed rooms with bathrooms. It will include the social and recreational spaces found in a typical home, such as a living room, dining room, kitchen and outdoor space. The environment will include supports for those with dementia, where friends and family feel welcome. As a campus of care, the facility will also include an adult day program, overnight respite, hospice unit and 37-space child care facility.

The capital cost of the project is estimated to be $177.7 million and will be fully funded by the Province. The new facility will be built, owned and operated by Vancouver Coastal Health.

To meet growing demand over the past five years, government has invested approximately $2 billion to expand and improve quality care for seniors in British Columbia, including investments in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.

Quotes:

Kelly Greene, MLA for Richmond-Stevenson –

“It’s great to see the new Richmond Lions Manor project progressing. As one of the fastest-growing communities in B.C., Richmond residents will be able to look forward to receiving the care supports they need in a home-like environment, where they can stay connected with their families and community.”

Aman Singh, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough –

“Seniors play an important role in their families and communities. As they grow older, we must ensure they are supported in living in their homes for as long as possible and have access to quality long-term care when they need it.”

Henry Yao, MLA for Richmond South Centre –

“Our government is taking action for people in Richmond and strengthening the health services they rely on. Whether it’s redeveloping the hospital or taking the next big step for the new Richmond Lions Manor-Fentiman campus of care, I’m grateful to see this work being done.”