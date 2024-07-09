The Red Awards Featured on Netflix’s Hit Show 'Owning Manhattan'
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Red Awards, renowned as one of the most prestigious awards events in the real estate industry, have been prominently featured on the latest Netflix reality TV sensation, "Owning Manhattan.” The show is currently ranked number three on Netflix. The third episode of this hit show features the significant impact and recognition of the Red Awards in the real estate community.
In episode three of "Owning Manhattan," the show’s star—Ryan Serhant and agents Jessica Markowski, and Jonathan Nørmølle—attended the Red Awards event, where Jessica Markowski was honored with the “Social Media Influencer of the Year” award.
Ryan Serhant, founder and owner of SERHANT , noted during the event that, “ The Red Awards is an annual awards show in New York City honoring top real estate achievements. And it’s super exciting for me this year because so many SERHANT agents are nominated. As a new company, to see my own agents being recognized in front of all the other firm Those other firms better watch out. We’re coming."
The Red Awards, founded by Selman Yalcin, and hosted by New York real estate industry icon Bob Knakal , has hosted nine highly well attended awards events in both New York and Miami. These exclusive black-tie events celebrate the achievements of real estate developers, brokers, architects, contractors. and other prominent industry professionals including lawyers, appraisers, tech entrepreneurs and finance principals. The awards are highly coveted, with hundreds of nominations reviewed by a distinguished 15 person advisory board.
The inclusion of the Red Awards in "Owning Manhattan" underscores the event’s prominence and influence within the real estate sector. As the show gains popularity, the Red Awards continue to set the benchmark for recognition excellence in the industry.
For more information about the Red Awards and upcoming events, please visit www.redawards.nyc , or contact Selman Yalcin 646-229-3076.
About the Red Awards
The Red Awards are the premier awards event in the real estate industry, recognizing top achievements and outstanding contributions from developers, brokers, architects, contractors and other real estate related professionals. With exclusive black-tie events held in New York and Miami, the Red Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the New York and Miami real estate communities.
Alan Segan
In episode three of "Owning Manhattan," the show’s star—Ryan Serhant and agents Jessica Markowski, and Jonathan Nørmølle—attended the Red Awards event, where Jessica Markowski was honored with the “Social Media Influencer of the Year” award.
Ryan Serhant, founder and owner of SERHANT , noted during the event that, “ The Red Awards is an annual awards show in New York City honoring top real estate achievements. And it’s super exciting for me this year because so many SERHANT agents are nominated. As a new company, to see my own agents being recognized in front of all the other firm Those other firms better watch out. We’re coming."
The Red Awards, founded by Selman Yalcin, and hosted by New York real estate industry icon Bob Knakal , has hosted nine highly well attended awards events in both New York and Miami. These exclusive black-tie events celebrate the achievements of real estate developers, brokers, architects, contractors. and other prominent industry professionals including lawyers, appraisers, tech entrepreneurs and finance principals. The awards are highly coveted, with hundreds of nominations reviewed by a distinguished 15 person advisory board.
The inclusion of the Red Awards in "Owning Manhattan" underscores the event’s prominence and influence within the real estate sector. As the show gains popularity, the Red Awards continue to set the benchmark for recognition excellence in the industry.
For more information about the Red Awards and upcoming events, please visit www.redawards.nyc , or contact Selman Yalcin 646-229-3076.
About the Red Awards
The Red Awards are the premier awards event in the real estate industry, recognizing top achievements and outstanding contributions from developers, brokers, architects, contractors and other real estate related professionals. With exclusive black-tie events held in New York and Miami, the Red Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the New York and Miami real estate communities.
Alan Segan
A J Segan Consulting LLC
alan@ajseganconsulting.com