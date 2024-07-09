Inventor Academy Is Redefining Elementary Education

Inventor Academy Classroom Materials

Established STEM Education Leader in Bedford, MA Launches Innovative Private School for Grades K-2

Inventor Academy represents a new era in elementary education.” — Matthew Walczak, Head of School

BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEM School Inventor, Inc. proudly announces the launch of Inventor Academy, a pioneering private elementary school in Bedford, MA designed to provide a transformative education for young learners. Combining small class sizes with an arts-integrated, STEM-focused curriculum, Inventor Academy emphasizes hands-on, applied learning and a nurturing, student-centered approach.

"Inventor Academy represents a new era in elementary education," said Matthew Walczak, Head of School at Inventor Academy. "Our vision is to provide a nurturing environment where students in Kindergarten through Grade 2 not only thrive as active, engaged learners but also discover their passions and potential through interdisciplinary projects and creative exploration."

Key features of Inventor Academy's unique approach include:

• Small Classes: Personalized attention is central to their approach, ensuring each student receives tailored support and guidance.

• Arts-Integrated Curriculum: Integrating arts with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) concepts enriches learning by fostering creative expression and deeper understanding.

• STEM-Focused: Daily activities prioritize science and STEM disciplines, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills from an early age.

• Hands-On, Applied Learning: Students engage in project-based learning, including multi-week group projects that interconnect STEM, arts, and core subjects. For example, one project involves creating a play based on ELA readings, utilizing STEM skills and artistic techniques to bring literature to life.

• Social-Emotional Approach: Inventor Academy incorporates mindfulness and reflection into daily routines, helping students understand and navigate their developing emotions and cultivate a strong sense of self-awareness.

"Our commitment extends well beyond traditional definitions of academic achievement; we aim to foster a genuinely joyful and inspiring learning environment," added Walczak. "Our success is measured by the enthusiasm of our students, who eagerly embrace learning, explore new topics, and develop a lifelong love for knowledge."

Inventor Academy is currently accepting applications for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, welcoming families in Bedford and neighboring areas to explore a new standard in elementary education. Visit their website for enrollment details and to arrange a visit.

---

About Inventor Academy:

Inventor Academy, operated by STEM School Inventor, Inc., redefines elementary education for grades K-2 in Bedford, MA. Through small class sizes, arts-integrated learning, and a STEM-focused curriculum, Inventor Academy empowers young learners to excel academically while nurturing creativity, critical thinking, and social-emotional growth.