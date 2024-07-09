Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,912 in the last 365 days.

Inventor Academy Is Redefining Elementary Education

Collection of classroom materials including books and art supplies

Inventor Academy Classroom Materials

Established STEM Education Leader in Bedford, MA Launches Innovative Private School for Grades K-2

Inventor Academy represents a new era in elementary education.”
— Matthew Walczak, Head of School

BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEM School Inventor, Inc. proudly announces the launch of Inventor Academy, a pioneering private elementary school in Bedford, MA designed to provide a transformative education for young learners. Combining small class sizes with an arts-integrated, STEM-focused curriculum, Inventor Academy emphasizes hands-on, applied learning and a nurturing, student-centered approach.

"Inventor Academy represents a new era in elementary education," said Matthew Walczak, Head of School at Inventor Academy. "Our vision is to provide a nurturing environment where students in Kindergarten through Grade 2 not only thrive as active, engaged learners but also discover their passions and potential through interdisciplinary projects and creative exploration."

Key features of Inventor Academy's unique approach include:

• Small Classes: Personalized attention is central to their approach, ensuring each student receives tailored support and guidance.

• Arts-Integrated Curriculum: Integrating arts with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) concepts enriches learning by fostering creative expression and deeper understanding.

• STEM-Focused: Daily activities prioritize science and STEM disciplines, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills from an early age.

• Hands-On, Applied Learning: Students engage in project-based learning, including multi-week group projects that interconnect STEM, arts, and core subjects. For example, one project involves creating a play based on ELA readings, utilizing STEM skills and artistic techniques to bring literature to life.

• Social-Emotional Approach: Inventor Academy incorporates mindfulness and reflection into daily routines, helping students understand and navigate their developing emotions and cultivate a strong sense of self-awareness.

"Our commitment extends well beyond traditional definitions of academic achievement; we aim to foster a genuinely joyful and inspiring learning environment," added Walczak. "Our success is measured by the enthusiasm of our students, who eagerly embrace learning, explore new topics, and develop a lifelong love for knowledge."

Inventor Academy is currently accepting applications for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year, welcoming families in Bedford and neighboring areas to explore a new standard in elementary education. Visit their website for enrollment details and to arrange a visit.

---

About Inventor Academy:

Inventor Academy, operated by STEM School Inventor, Inc., redefines elementary education for grades K-2 in Bedford, MA. Through small class sizes, arts-integrated learning, and a STEM-focused curriculum, Inventor Academy empowers young learners to excel academically while nurturing creativity, critical thinking, and social-emotional growth.

Jessie Harris
STEM School Inventor, Inc.
+1 781-795-2100
j.harris@inventorstemschool.com

You just read:

Inventor Academy Is Redefining Elementary Education

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more