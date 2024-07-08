Distinct groups of autoantigens as drivers of ocular adnexal MALT lymphoma pathogenesis

Results

Expression of recombinant OAML IgM We produced recombinant IgM of 23 OAMLs, 14 were from our own cohort and 9 derived of OAMLs reported by Zhu et al (2011, 2013). Five of the 23 OAML IgMs were encoded by IGHV4-34 rearrangements, four (80%) of which co-expressed an IGKV3-20-encoded light chain (Table 1). Of the IGHV3-74-expressing OAMZL44 only the IGHV sequence was reported (Fig 1B). Therefore, we choose to combine the OAMZL44 IGHV3-74 sequence with the IGKV4-1/JK4-encoded light chain of the homologous RF-expressing D1 P3 memory B-cell clone. Table 1. IGHV and IGKV/IGLV rearrangments of 23 recombinantly produced OAML IgM antibodies.

Binding of OAML IgM to B-cell lines and erythrocytes Because OAML BCRs are biased towards expression of IGHV4-34, known to confer intrinsic super auto-antigen reactivity with poly-N-acetyllactosamine (NAL) epitopes present on B cells and erythrocytes (Li et al, 1996; Bhat et al, 2000; Potter et al, 2002), we tested the 23 OAML IgMs for binding to (i) an IgG-expressing EBV transformed memory B-cell line LOS2 (Bende et al, 1992), (ii) an IgG-expressing diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) cell line LY3, and (iii) Rhesus(D) positive- and negative-erythrocytes. As additional controls we included three IGHV4-34-encoded IgMs derived from CLL. As measured by flowcytometry, five of the OAML IgMs bound variably to the IgG-expressing B-cell lines. Binding to erythrocyte appeared much weaker or was not detectable at all. OM12 and OM30 IgM both bound strongly to the LOS2 and LY3 cells, OM24 showed stronger binding to LY3, whereas OM40 and OAMZL10 IgM displayed stronger binding to the LOS2 cells. The OM12 IgM also bound weakly to both Rhesus(D) positive and negative erythrocytes (Fig 2A and B). Figure 2. Binding profiles of OAML IgMs to B cells and erythrocytes. (A) Binding capacity of the 23 recombinant OAML IgMs with the IgG-expressing B-cell lines LOS2 and LY3 as well as to Rhesus(D)-positive and -negative erythrocytes. Red, orange, and green indicate strong, moderate, and no binding, respectively. The cut-offs for moderate and strong binding were, respectively, >1.2 times and >1.5 times background geometric mean fluorescence intensity. (B) Flow cytometry graphs depicting OAML IgM reactivity with the IgG-expressing B-cell lines LOS2 and LY3 in blue. Red curves cells depict non-binding human IgM control antibody. (C) Left graphs, binding of OM12 IgM in blue and OM12VH-GL IgM in orange to LOS2 cells and Rhesus(D)-negative red blood cells. Right graphs depict absent binding of OM12 W7S IgM to LOS2 cells and Rhesus(D)-negative red blood cells. (D) Binding of the CLL195-derived IgM and a control human anti-Rhesus(D) monoclonal IgM to Rhesus(D)-positive red blood cells. Of the five IgMs that bind to B-cell lines, four (OM12, OM24, OM40, and OAMZL10) were encoded by IGHV4-34 rearrangements, whereas the OM30 IgM was encoded by an IGHV4-61 rearrangement. The IGHV4-34-expressing OAMZL4 did not show binding, which is explained by an A24D mutation in the VH-FR1 Q6W7/A24V25Y26 motif, which is critical for NAL binding (Fig S1). Figure S1. Amino acid sequences of five IGHV4-34-expressing OAMLs, two control IGHV4-34-expressing chronic lymphocytic leukemias and three non-IGHV4-34-expressing OAMLs. Amino acids shown for the lymphoma sequences are brought about by replacement somatic mutations. The QW-AVY motif of V4-34, essential for binding to NAL epitopes is highlighted in blue. The potential N-linked glycosylation site NHS of V4-34 is highlighted in green. The frequently mutated KLS stretch in FR3 is highlighted in yellow. Note the A24D mutation in the AVY motif in OAMZL4. We produced two variant IgMs of OM12, one in which the somatic mutations of IGHV were reverted to their respective germline IGHV sequences (OM12VH-GL) and one, in which W7 was mutated in S7 in the VH-FR1 NAL-binding motif (OM12-W7S). Interestingly, the OM12VH-GL IgM showed stronger binding to B cells and erythrocytes, whereas the OM12-W7S, as expected, had lost its binding to B cells and erythrocytes (Fig 2C). The fact that the somatic IGHV mutations in OM12 IgM resulted in lower binding capacities to B cells and erythrocytes as compared with the OM12VH-GL IgM indicates that during affinity maturation of OM12 IgM, selection for binding to a particular antigen simultaneously resulted in lower binding strengths to NAL epitopes. The IgMs of the control IGHV4-34-expressing CLLs and of a poly-reactive CLL bound very well to the LOS2 and LY3 cell lines. The CLL195 IgM also bound strongly with and even induced some agglutination of in particular Rhesus(D) negative erythrocytes (Fig 2D).

Antigenic specificity of the OAML-derived IgM To further delineate the antigen specificities, the 23 OAML IgMs were tested in ELISA for binding to established self/auto-antigens, fungal and bacterial antigens and for binding to viral antigens in a Luminex assay and in an antigen array (antigens listed in Table S7). In addition, the OAML IgMs were tested using immunohistochemistry for binding to a micro-array of various paraffin-embedded normal human tissues (TMA). Thirteen OAML IgMs did not display significant binding in any of these assays. Three OAML IgMs (OM23, OM30, and OAMZL16) showed weak poly-reactivity with antigens such as insulin, small nuclear ribonucleoprotein (snRNP)-B, C, 68/70, and SSA/Ro52, which, however, was substantially lower than that of two selected poly-reactive IgMs derived from IGHV-unmutated CLLs (U-CLL) (Fig 3). Three of the four IGHV4-34-expressing B-cell binding OAML IgMs (OM12, OM40, and OAMZL10) also demonstrated binding to B cells in spleen tissue. All other OAML IgMs did not stain any cell types in the TMA (data not shown). The IgMs of OM8, OAMZL3, and OAMZL44 demonstrated strong mono-specific RF activity (Fig 4A). The BCRs of OM8 and OAMZL3 are not encoded by stereotyped RF IGHV rearrangements, whereas OAMZL44 is encoded by a here newly defined stereotyped RF IGHV3-74/D3-10/JH3 rearrangement, encoding a characteristic VH-CDR3 amino acid sequence, which is combined with an IGKV4-1-encoded light chain (Fig 1B). Figure 3. Binding profiles of OAML IgMs to self/auto antigens and antigens of infectious agents. Red and orange, respectively, indicates strong (>5 times background ABS 450 nm) and moderate (3–5 times background ABS 450 nm) antigen binding of the IgM in ELISA. Green indicates no antigen binding. IA = infectious agents. All 57 antigens tested are listed in Table S7. Figure 4. Binding profiles of OAML IgMs to IgG and to U1-/U-snRNP complex proteins. (A) Specific binding of IgMs derived from OM8, OAMZL3, and OAMZL44 to human IgG (RF activity). SG22 is a control RF IgM derived of a Sjӧgren’s syndrome patient. (B, C, D) Specific binding of IgMs derived from OM12, OM56, and OAMZL21 to U1-snRNP-68/70, U-snRNP-B/B′, and U1-snRNP-C. OM12-GL, OM56-GL, and OAMZL21-GL denote IgMs in which the IGHV somatic mutations were reverted to their respective germline configuration. Interestingly, OM12, OM56 and OAMZL21 IgM specifically bound to proteins of the U1-/U-snRNP complexes, that is, U-snRNP-B/B′ and U1-snRNP-C. In addition, OAMZL21 IgM also bound to U1-snRNP-68/70 (Fig 4B–D). We produced variant IgMs of OM12, OM56, and OAMZL21, in which the somatic mutations of their IGHVs were reverted into their respective germline (GL) IGHV sequences. These GL-reverted IgMs demonstrated a complete loss of binding affinity for the proteins of the U1-/U-snRNP complexes, showing that the somatic IGHV mutations had been affinity-selected (Fig 4B–D). The fact that OM12, OM56, and OAMZL21 all show crossreactivity between U-snRNP-B/B’ and U1-snRNP-C, and OAMZL21 also with U1-snRNP-68/70 can be explained by the homology between these proteins as shown in Fig S2. Figure S2. Alignment of U-snRNP-B and U1-snRNP-C, and U1-snRNP-70 and U-snRNP-B. Identical and similar amino acids are highlighted in red and blue/green, respectively. Of note, of the produced OAML IgMs, nine showed VH-CDR3 homology with antibodies specific for viral antigens, which were included in our antigen binding screenings, that is, respiratory syncytial virus F protein, influenza virus HA protein and severe acute respiratory syndrome corona virus S protein (Tables S3 and S4). Unfortunately, all these IgMs were not reactive in the various binding assays for these viral antigens (Table S8).