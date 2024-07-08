Governor Carney Announces Selections to Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame for 2024

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney announced today the selection of four women for induction into the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame for 2024. The Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy and the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee received more than 50 applications, and the Committee selected four of the top nominees for their significant contributions to Delaware.

This year’s inductees include:

Raye Jones Avery , with 35 years in public service, focusing on arts-based community development, education equity, and urban affairs. She has worked with organizations like the Delaware League for Planned Parenthood, United Way of Delaware, and Kuumba Academy Charter School. Jones Avery has been the Executive Director of Christina Cultural Arts Center Inc. since 1991, leading a $3 million capital campaign to renovate its Market Street location.

Julissa Coriano , a clinical social worker and sexuality therapist in private practice, known for her advocacy within the Latinx community, particularly among undocumented individuals, the LGBTQIA community, and victims of human trafficking. Co-founder of Orgullo Delaware, she pioneered clinical support services for LGBTQIA-identified Latines and their families and founded the Delaware Sexuality & Gender Collective.

Anna Marie Leo , founder of the Anna Marie Dance Studio in Wilmington, where she taught dance for more than 70 years. Many of her students have gone on to perform on Broadway and dance companies around the world. Leo has also served as a competition judge and National Vice-President of the National Association of Dance and Affiliated Artists.

Colonel Melissa Zebley, a lifelong Delawarean and 32-year veteran of the Delaware State Police (DSP). In July 2020, Colonel Zebley made history as the first woman to serve as the 26th Superintendent of DSP. As Chief Executive Officer, she oversees Delaware's largest enforcement agency, managing over 700 sworn troopers and 300 professional staff.

“These remarkable women are dedicated to our community, and I’m honored to recognize their hard work,” said Governor Carney. “These honorees serve as an inspiration for all Delawareans. They better our community through advocacy, creativity, and service. I’d like to thank the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee and congratulate each of these incredible women on a well-deserved spot in the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame.”

“Our 2024 Honorees embody the dedication of Delaware women to uplift their communities through holistic wellness, education, and the arts while also ensuring safer and more vibrant environments in which we can all thrive,” said Brenda Wise, Chair of the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee. “I commend the committee for selecting a diverse group of honorees who share a steadfast commitment to the State of Delaware and its residents.”

Established in 1981, the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame is the oldest annual celebration of its kind commemorating Delaware women. Members represent women from diverse backgrounds including artists, athletes, community advocates, military personnel, public servants, and scientists. There is no minimum age requirement, but nominees must have made an important and lasting impact upon the lives of Delawareans and have resided in the state for at least 10 years during their lifetime.

“The accomplishments of these women underscore the incredible talent and dedication present in our state,” said Melanie Ross Levin, Director of the Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy. “It takes time and dedication to nominate someone for the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame, so we would like to especially thank all the nominators this year. We encourage all Delawareans to take a close look at the list of Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame members and consider nominating someone for this honor.”

Inductees will be recognized at the 43rd Annual Hall of Fame of Delaware Women Induction Ceremony this fall. For information about sponsorships, please visit https://dhr.delaware.gov/women/halloffame/sponsorships.shtml.

Learn more about the 2024 honorees and all 170 inductees of the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame here.