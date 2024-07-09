CMA CGM Group and Pasqal join forces to leverage quantum technologies for maritime transport and logistics
With Pasqal, we aim to unlock the full potential of quantum computing for greater operational efficiency, serving our customers.”MARSEILLE, FRANCE, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • The CMA CGM Group invests in Pasqal to integrate quantum computing technologies into the optimisation of its maritime and logistics operations.
— Hadi Zablit, EVP for Information & Technology at the CMA CGM Group
• This strategic partnership will lead to the creation of a Quantum Center of Excellence at TANGRAM, which will be equipped with access to Pasqal's quantum processor.
• The partnership also aims to train CMA CGM Group staff members on quantum computing.
• This collaboration between two leading French entities confirms the potential of synergies in the integration of quantum technologies.
The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, announces a strategic partnership with Pasqal, a world leader in neutral atom quantum computing.
As part of this collaboration, which aims to introduce cutting-edge quantum computing technologies into the Group's operations, CMA CGM also announces an investment in Pasqal.
A Quantum Computing Center of Excellence at TANGRAM to optimise transport and logistics
Among the objectives of this partnership, CMA CGM aims to leverage the power of quantum computing to enhance the efficiency, responsiveness, and adaptability of transport and logistics to market fluctuations. In particular, CMA CGM will seek to optimise container management, including their loading on ships.
Together, CMA CGM and Pasqal will establish a Quantum Computing Center of Excellence at TANGRAM, the Group’s excellence center dedicated to training and innovation, with access to a quantum processor developed by Pasqal.
Training and events for CMA CGM Group staff members
The e-learning platform developed by Pasqal will be made available to CMA CGM staff members, who will be trained to improve understanding of quantum computing within the Group.
TANGRAM and Pasqal will jointly organize events dedicated to quantum computing, including use case workshops, technical presentations, and master classes. These events are intended to promote innovation and collaboration within CMA CGM and with its partners, clients, and suppliers.
Towards sustainable and innovative excellence
This initiative is part of the CMA CGM Group's strategy to transform its activities through innovation. It follows investments in technology companies and artificial intelligence initiatives such as Kyutai and Mistral AI. The partnership with Pasqal will enable CMA CGM to strengthen its position at the forefront of digitalisation in the transport and logistics sector.
Hadi Zablit, Executive Vice President for Information & Technology at the CMA CGM Group, states: "This partnership with Pasqal will allow CMA CGM to apply quantum computing technologies to maritime transport and logistics, reinforcing our Group's position as a leader in the digital transformation of our industry. With Pasqal, we aim to unlock the full potential of quantum computing for greater operational efficiency, serving our customers."
"All of Pasqal's priorities are reflected in this partnership with CMA CGM: developing concrete use cases with leading industrial players, accelerating the understanding of the potential of quantum computing, and continuing cutting-edge research to serve the quantum ecosystem. Everyone at Pasqal is eager to start collaborating with the teams of this historic French company," says Georges-Olivier Reymond, CEO of Pasqal.
About CMA CGM
Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group (the “Group”), a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, serves more than 400 ports around the world across five continents, with a fleet of more than 620 vessels. As of March 31, 2024, the Group is the third largest provider of container shipping services in the world in terms of capacity (total fleet capacity of 3.6 million TEU as of April, 2024), and in 2023, it transported volumes of approximately 21.9 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit), including slots sold to partners. The acquisition of Bolloré Logistics in February 2024 made the Group a top five global logistics player in both air and ocean freight based on volumes as of March 31, 2024. The Group is constantly innovating to offer its customers a comprehensive, increasingly efficient range of new sea, land, air and logistics solutions.
Firmly committed to the energy transition in shipping and a pioneer in the use of alternative fuels, the Group has set a Net Zero Carbon target for 2050.
Every year, the Group supports thousands of children through its CMA CGM Foundation, with initiatives to promote education and equal opportunity for all. The CMA CGM Foundation also responds to humanitarian crises requiring urgent action by calling on the Group’s shipping and logistics expertise to deliver humanitarian supplies around the world.
Present in over 160 countries through its network of more than 425 offices and 900 warehouses, the Group employs over 160,000 people worldwide, of which around 6,000 in Marseille where its head office is located.
About Pasqal
Pasqal is a leading quantum computing company that builds quantum processors from neutral atoms arranged in 2D and 3D arrays to bring a practical quantum advantage to its customers and address real-world problems. Pasqal was founded in 2019, out of the Institut d'Optique by Georges-Olivier Reymond, Christophe Jurczak, Professor Alain Aspect, Nobel Prize Laureate Physics, 2022, Dr. Antoine Browaeys, and Dr. Thierry Lahaye. Pasqal has secured more than €140 million in financing to date. For more information about us, visit www.pasqal.com.
