Improve the voting system

We would like to ask you some questions about the information you get before an election, registering to vote and voting, and what you think can be done to make it better. You do not have to answer every question. The instructions will help you to only answer the questions relevant to you.

The survey must be completed in one go. Answers will not be saved until you have selected ‘done’ on the final page.

You can ask someone to help you fill in your answers.

British Sign Language (BSL) users can access a version of this survey with BSL videos here.