Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,500 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,474 in the last 365 days.

Improve the voting system

We would like to ask you some questions about the information you get before an election, registering to vote and voting, and what you think can be done to make it better.

You do not have to answer every question. The instructions will help you to only answer the questions relevant to you.

The survey must be completed in one go. Answers will not be saved until you have selected ‘done’ on the final page.

You can ask someone to help you fill in your answers.

British Sign Language (BSL) users can access a version of this survey with BSL videos here.

You can also use this Word version of the survey to:

  • help plan your answers before filling it in online or,
  • to tell us what you think.
You can send it back by email to access@electoralcommission.org.uk or by post to: Policy Team, Electoral Commission, 3 Bunhill Row, London, EC1Y 8YZ

The survey is confidential and will be used for research purposes only. All information you provide will be treated in strictest confidence and it will not be possible to identify any individual in the published results. You can read the Electoral Commission’s privacy notice here: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/privacy-notice

You just read:

Improve the voting system

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more